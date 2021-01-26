Epic Dell laptop sale takes $500 off new Vostro 15 3500 with 11th Gen CPU

This week's Dell laptop sale takes up to 40% off various configurations of the new Vostro 15 3500 business notebook.

As part of, the sale, you can get the latest Dell Vostro 15 3500 for $569. Normally, it retails for $1,070, so that's a whopping $501 in savings. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this Dell laptop and undercuts Amazon's current price by $120. In fact, it's one of the best laptops deals we've seen all month.

New Dell Vostro 15 3500 Laptop: was $1,070 now $569 @ Dell

Now $501 off in Dell's laptop sale, the new Vostro 15 3500 is the best business laptop to buy for superior security and advanced video conferencing. This machine packs 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 11th Gen Intel 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

The new Vostro 15 3500 is one the best business laptops to buy if security and video conferencing are a priority.

It has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 11th Gen Intel 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact laptop, like its sibling, the Dell XPS 15, the Vostro 15 balances sleek design and performance. Its smooth aluminum finish gives it a premium, stylish look of its own.

Dell Mobile Connect's seamless wireless device pairing is one of the highlights of Vostro 15 5000 series laptops. This makes it easy to transfer files between your PC and Android or iPhone without fussing with cables.

Weighing in at 3.9 pounds and 14.3 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches, the Vostro 15 3500 is lighter than its sibling, the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches). It's lighter than but on par size-wise with the HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

For your connectivity needs, the new Vostro 15 3500 boasts an array of ports you don't get on many of today's laptops. It has two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, an HDMI port, and an RJ-45 Ethernet port. There's also a 3-in-1 SD media card, headset jack and wedge-shaped lock slot on board.

If you're looking for an affordable work laptop, the Dell Vostro 15 3500 is an excellent value. Especially at this stellar price.