Epic Apple deal takes $99 off the mighty Mac mini M1

The Apple Mac mini with M1's performance is on par with the new MacBook Pro. And for a limited time, Apple's mighty Mac mini desktop is down to an incredible price.

Amazon currently offers the model Mac mini with an M1 Apple chip for $600. Usually, this model retails for $699 so that's $99 in savings. This is the Mac mini M1's lowest price ever and one of the best Apple deals we've seen all year.

Apple Mac mini M1 (512GB): was $899 now $800 @ Amazon

Amazon also takes $99 off the 512GB SSD model Mac Mini with Apple M1 chip. This is the machine to buy if you need more wiggle room to store important files. This is the biggest discount we've seen for the configuration mini PC. View Deal

Apple's latest Mac mini is three times faster than its predecessor. The Mac mini in this deal packs an Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. If you require more storage, Amazon also offers the 512GB SSD model Mac mini with an Apple M1 chip for $800 ($99 off).

In our Mac mini with M1 review, we praise its outstanding performance, great value, and Wi-Fi 6 support. We gave the energy-efficient Mac mini M1 a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, the Mac mini with the Apple M1 chip never slowed down no matter what we threw at it. Whether it was juggling between dozens of Chrome tabs or editing 4K videos, it never slowed down. Even when our reviewer edited a five-minute-long 4K clip with Adobe Premiere Pro while streaming three Ultra HD YouTube videos in the background, the Mac mini kept its cool. Web pages on Google Chrome and Safari loaded instantly without hogging up memory.

In our lab, the Mac mini notched a score of 1,706 on the Geekbench 5 single-core performance tests. This beats the 2018 Mac mini and the MacBook Pro M1 (1,695). It also mops the floor with the 10th Gen Intel Core-i7 iMac (1,249).

The Mac mini M1 supplies you with two Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. Bluetooth connectivity makes it easy to pair it with Bluetooth-enabled accessories like a mouse, keyboard or headphones.

Now at its lowest price ever, the Mac mini with Apple M1 chip is an exceptional value.