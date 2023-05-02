Double your game drive with $70 off the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S

Seagate's Storage Expansion Card is exclusive to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. This plug-and-play NVMe SSD makes it easy to add more game storage to your system.

Right now, you can get the Xbox Series X|S compatible 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for just $149 at Best Buy. It normally retails for $219 so you're saving $70 with this sale. This is the lowest price we've seen for this expansion card, Amazon offers this same discount.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card deal

Seagate Storage Expansion Card: $279 $140 @ Best Buy

Save $70 on the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S.

It adds 1TB of storage to your game drive without compromising graphics, latency and load times. If you're on the brink of maxing out your storage or want to prevent it, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is a must.

Seagate's Storage Expansion Card plays Xbox Series X|S lets you game seamlessly from the internal SSD or expansion card. Best of all, it doesn't sacrifice graphics, latency, load times or frame rates. The expansion storage card in this deal adds 1TB to your console's overall capacity, essentially doubling it. For $279 ($120 off), you can get triple the storage with the 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card from Best Buy or Amazon.

Specific to next-gen Xbox consoles, it replicates the Xbox Velocity Architecture to provide faster load times and richer environments. The SSD's quick resume feature lets you launch new games within seconds either directly from the internal SSD or expansion card. The Seagate Storage Expansion Card's simple plug-and-play design makes it easy to set up and travel with your games.

If you've maxed out your Xbox Series X|S or want more wiggle room for games, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is a wise choice. There's no telling when this deal expires, so we recommend you grab it while you can.