Don't miss it! Samsung Galaxy A71 5G slashed to just $375 for Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is the top-tier of Samsung's more affordable A-Series and it is marked down an almost unbelievable $225 for Amazon Prime Day, bringing the normally $600 Galaxy A71 5G down to an amazing $375 at Amazon today.

This unlocked 5G phone gives you near-flagship level specs with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display, 5G support, a quad-camera array and a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (Unlocked): was $600 now $375 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G has a lot of competition at its full retail price, but today's Prime Day deal drops it by an astounding $225. At its sale price of $375, the nearest realistic competition is Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE on sale for $479. The Galaxy A71 gets a huge 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display, a 64MP primary lens on its quad-camera array.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G launched this spring as the latest installment in Samsung's popular A-Series. It gives you an impressive array of rear cameras including a 64MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide and a pair of 5MP lenses for depth and macro photography.

The display is the highlight for this budget phone with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display. While it lacks the high refresh rate of the flagship Samsung S-Series phones, that helps preserve battery life with 10 hours and 49 minutes on a charge in our testing with its 4,500mAh battery.

Inside the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is running a Snapdragon 765 processor, it can't live up to the gaming performance of the Snapdragon 888, but for any other task, it is fast enough to keep everything running smoothly on the phone. This is a Prime Day exclusive deal, so you've just got one day to pick up this amazing deal.