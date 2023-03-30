Dell XPS 15 with RTX 3050 GPU, 32GB of RAM gets massive $650 price cut

The 2023 Dell XPS 15 with RTX 3050 graphics is one of the best laptops for gamers, students and creators. This spring's Dell Semi-Annual Sale drops this premium Dell laptop more affordable than ever.

As part sale, you can get the Dell XPS 15 with RTX 3050 GPU for $1,499 (opens in new tab) when you apply coupon, "100OFFXPS15" at checkout. That's a massive discounts of $650 and one of the best Dell laptop deals of the season.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 15 RTX 3050 Laptop: $2,149 $1,499 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $650 on the Dell XPS 15 9520 via coupon, "100OFFXPS15" at checkout. It's one of the best laptops for gaming, productivity and creating. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1200) 60Hz 500 nit anti-glare display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Powering graphics is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1200) 60Hz anti-glare display with 500 nits of brightness for viewing in any lighting environment. Under the hood is a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

While we didn't get a chance to test this exact configuration, we took the RTX 3050 Ti Dell XPS 15 Creator Edition (opens in new tab) for a spin. It earned our esteemed Editor's Choice Award for its breathtaking display, blazing performance, and slim, premium design. We're also fond of the laptop's roomy touchpad and keyboard. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with its sibling if not better. This, thanks to its upgraded 12th Gen Intel processor and significant boost in RAM.

Design-wise, the new Dell XPS 15 maintains the sleek, lightweight aesthetic of its predecessors. They are precision-forged from CNC machined aluminum and flaunt an aerospace-inspired carbon fiber finish. Portwise- the Dell XPS 15 is outfitted with two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port — both with DisplayPort and power delivery. There's also an integrated microSD card reader and 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack. Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 provides seamless wireless connectivity.

Meanwhile, the laptop's massive 86 Whr built-in battery powers you through even the most demanding projects.

So if you're in the market for a new laptop that handles just about everything you throw at it, the Dell XPS 15 is a wise choice.