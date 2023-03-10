Dell Semi-Annual Sale: Save up to 51% on select laptops and accessories

Dell's Semi-Annual sale (opens in new tab) features solid discounts on laptops for productivity and gaming. For a limited time, save up to 51% on select Dell and Alienware laptops and accessories (opens in new tab).

One standout deal offers the Dell Inspiron 15 12th Gen Intel Laptop for just $599. It normally costs $849, so that's $250 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this configuration. In terms of value for the price, this is one of the best laptop deals you can get.

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB SSD. This configuration is more than adequate for day-to-day multitasking. Expect smooth and snappy performance whether you're creating docs or streaming YouTube videos.

Want something more portable? You can snap up the excellent Dell XPS 13 is on sale for $949 ($150 off). This is one of our favorite laptops for its lightweight, elegant design and solid performance. It boasts a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) 60Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

Whether you want a laptop for everyday, school or work, don't miss the Dell Semi-Annual Sale. See more of our hand-selected discounts below.

Dell Semi-Annual Sale deals

Dell Inspiron 14: $949 $649 @ Dell

Save $300 on the Dell Inspiron 14 laptop. It's one of the best laptops for college students and business pros. This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 60Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13: $1,099 $949 @ Dell

Save $150 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13. It's our 4.5/5-star rated best laptop for its reliable, solid performance and premium design. This particular notebook packs a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

Dell Latitude 3420: $1,569 $919 @ Dell

Save $650 on the Dell Latitude 3420 business laptop. Dell ExpressConnect sends and receives data and video simulteously to optimize your networking. This translates to faster data and video downloads and processing. The laptop is configured with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-11605G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 256GB SSD.

Dell Vostro 7620 RTX 3050 Ti: $2,641 $1,299 @ Dell

Save $1,342 on the Dell Vostro 7620 — that's 51% off! It crams powerful performance into a premium, stylish chassis. This laptop has a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) display,12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 24GB of RAM and RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory. For file storage, it houses a speedy 1TB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: $1,949 $1,499 @ Dell

Save $450 on the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop. It features a 16-inch 3K (3072 x 1920) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD, For graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory.