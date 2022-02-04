Dell XPS 13 OLED with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU gets massive $460 price cut

The Dell XPS 13 OLED is the best laptop for college students and business pros. If you're due for an notebook refresh, you'll want to take advantage of this excellent deal from Dell.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 OLED for $1,619 via coupon, "50OFF699". That's a massive $460 off its former price of $2,079 and this laptop's lowest price yet. This is one of the best Dell deals we've seen all season.

By comparison, it's $300 cheaper than Best Buy's current price.

Dell XPS 13 OLED: was $2,079 now $1,619 @ Dell

Dell is currently slashing prices on various configuration laptops. Save $460 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 OLED laptop via coupon, "50OFF699". It packs 13-inch 3.5K (3456 x 2160) OLED 400 nit touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i7-1195G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

The Dell XPS 13 is our top pick for best overall laptops. This particular notebook on sale packs an impressive 13-inch 3.5K (3456x2160) OLED touchscreen with 400 nits of brightness. Expect nothing less than an immersive viewing experience in crisp, life-like detail. This laptop houses a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i7-1195G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB solid state drive.

In our Dell XPS 13 OLED review, we were floored by its breathtaking 3.5K OLED display and gorgeous, ultra-thin design. We were also impressed by its fast performance in real-world testing. We gave the Dell XPS 13 OLED an overall a 4.5 out of 5-stars alongside our Editor's Choice award.

During multitasking tests, it handled everything we threw at it and never once flinched. In our lab, it beat the premium laptop with a score of 5,345 on Geekbench 5.0, our overall performance test.

By design, the Dell XPS 13 sports a premium anodized aluminum chassis with Dell's signature shiny silver Dell logo on the lid. Port-wise, the Dell XPS 13 OLED supplies you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, microSD card slot and 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack.

With a weight of 2.8 pounds and measuring 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, the Dell XPS 13 OLED is super light and portable. It's on par with the M1 MacBook Pro 13 (3 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches) and HP Envy 13 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches).

So if you're looking for a powerful, ultraportable everyday laptop, the Dell XPS 13 OLED is a wise pick up.