Dell XPS 13 back to school deal knocks $250 off this top college laptop

The new Dell XPS 13 with 12th Gen Intel GPU is one of the best laptops for college students. Dell's back to school sale is in full swing with an epic discount on our favorite all-around laptop.

For a limited time, the Dell XPS 13 is just $979 (opens in new tab) which is $200 off its normal price of $1,179. Use coupon, "LAPTOPMAG5" at checkout to bring its price down to $930. What's more, Dell is throwing in a free Dell Mobile Wireless Mouse (opens in new tab) (valued at $32).

That's a total of $250 in savings and one of the best back-to-school laptop deals from the sale.

New Dell XPS 13 Laptop w/ Mobile Wireless Mouse: was $1,179 now $979 @ Dell

Save $200 on the new Dell XPS 13 with Mobile Wireless Mouse Bundle. This laptop packs a 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display with 500 nits of brightness. Powering the machine is the latest 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU paired with 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB PCIe NVMe x2 SSD. We love the XPS 13 for its attractive, premium chassis and springy, comfortable keyboard. It's the Editor's Choice best all-around laptop. Use coupon, "LAPTOPMAG5" at checkout to drop it down to $930 ($250 off).

Ultraportable and powerful, the 2022 Dell XPS 13 is a solid MacBook alternative. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display with 500 nits of brightness. Powering the machine is the latest 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU paired with 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB PCIe NVMe x2 SSD.

While we didn't test new configuration, we reviewed the 2021 Dell XPS 13 11th Gen Intel laptop. Its gorgeous display, ultra-thin design and fast performance won us over. We gave the Dell XPS 13 a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars — backed by our Editor's Choice Award.

In performance tests, its 11th Gen Intel CPU handled just about everything we threw at it and never stuttered. We expect the 2022 Dell XPS 13's Intel 12th Gen CPU to be on par if not better.

For fast and secure logins, the Dell XPS 13 features ExpressSign-in and Windows Hello. The laptop's integrated IR camera allows for Windows Hello-enabled facial recognition.

Port-wise, the Dell XPS 13 supplies you with 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports and ships with a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter and USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter. If you need more ports, we recommend you invest in a USB Type-C hub.

With a weight of 2.6 pounds and 0.55 inches thin, the new Dell XPS 13 is one portable 13-inch laptop. It's on par with the M2 MacBook Air (2.7 pounds, 0.44 inches) and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon (2.4 pounds, 0.6 inches)

Simply put, the Dell XPS 13 is the best all-around laptop. Period.

