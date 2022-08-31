Labor Day Savings: Take $200 off the new Dell XPS 13

The new Dell XPS 13 with 12th Gen Intel CPU is a powerful M2 MacBook alternative. Use our exclusive coupon during Dell's Labor Day event to save big on our favorite notebook.

As part of the sale, the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-powered Dell XPS 13 Laptop is down to $1,149 (opens in new tab). It normally sells for $1,299, so that's $150 in savings. Plus, take an extra 5% off via coupon, "LAPTOPMAG5" and it drops to $1,091 — its lowest price ever. That's a total discount of $208 and one of the best end of summer laptop deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) New Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $1,299 $1,149 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

We love the XPS 13 for its attractive, premium chassis and springy, comfortable keyboard. It's the Editor's Choice best all-around laptop.

Ultraportable and powerful, the 2022 Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop for college students and business pros alike. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display with 500 nits of brightness. Powering the machine is a 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU paired with 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB PCIe NVMe x2 SSD.

While we didn't test this new 12th Gen Intel configuration, we reviewed the 11th Gen Intel-charged Dell XPS 13. Its gorgeous display, ultra-thin design and fast performance won us over. We gave the Dell XPS 13 a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars — backed by our Editor's Choice Award.

In performance tests, its 11th Gen Intel CPU handled just about everything we threw at it and never stuttered. We expect the 2022 Dell XPS 13's Intel 12th Gen CPU to be on par if not better. For fast and secure logins, the Dell XPS 13 features ExpressSign-in and Windows Hello. The laptop's integrated IR camera allows for Windows Hello-enabled facial recognition.

Port-wise, the Dell XPS 13 supplies you with 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports and ships with a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter and USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter. If you need more ports, we recommend you invest in a USB Type-C hub.

With a weight of 2.6 pounds and 0.55 inches thin, the new Dell XPS 13 is one portable 13-inch laptop. It's on par with the M2 MacBook Air (2.7 pounds, 0.44 inches) and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon (2.4 pounds, 0.6 inches).

Simply put, the Dell XPS 13 is the best all-around laptop. Period.