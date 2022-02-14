Dell Presidents' Day Sale knocks up to $600 off RTX 30 GPU laptops

Early discounts on RTX 30 gaming laptops start now during Dell's Presidents' Day Sale. The sitewide savings event slashes up to $600 off its powerful Dell and Alienware rigs.

For a limited time, you can get the Alienware m15 R6 with RTX 3050 GPU for $1,099. That's $300 off its former price of $1,400 and one of the best gaming laptop deals from the sale.

Although Presidents' Day falls on February 21, there are tons of early deals to shop now.

Save $300 on the Alienware m15 R6 with RTX 30 GPU gaming laptop during Dell's Presidents' Day sale. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with 3ms response time, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. For graphics handling, Alienware outfitted it with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

Alienware's m15 R6 gaming laptops are built to level up your gaming experience. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with fast 3ms response time for smooth, fast-action gameplay. Its rugged exterior houses a 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy graphics lifting.

If you prefer an AMD Ryzen laptop, Dell also offers the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 for $1,077 ($322 off).

Although we didn't test this exact laptop, In our Alienware m15 Ryzen review, we praised its sleek, attractive design, comfortable keyboard and beautiful display. We gave the m15 Ryzen Edition an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its solid overall and gaming performance.

In one test, we opened up 45 Google Chrome tabs — some running Twitch, YouTube, Tweetdeck, Google Docs and Google Sheets. We launched a few shopping and news apps for good measure and the m15 didn't stutter. We expect the laptop in this deal's 11th Gen CPU performance to be on par.

Bargain hunting for an RTX 30 gaming laptop under $1,000? As an alternative, you can get the Dell G15 for $832 ($286 off).

If you're looking for solid savings on a new gaming notebook, you don't want to miss Dell's deals.

Dell's Presidents' Day sale ends February 23.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 3050 Ti GPU: was $1,399 now $1,077 @ Dell

Dell's Presidents' Day sale knocks $322 off the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5. This RTX 30 gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with 3ms response time for smooth, fast-action gameplay. Powering the machine is a 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU and 4GB of dedicated memory. Dell also offers the RTX 3070 Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD for $1,519 ($581 off).

Alienware x17 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was $2,849 now $2,155 @ Dell

This Presidents' Day deals from Dell takes $694 off the Alienware x17 — our favorite gaming laptop. It packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display with a 1ms response time. Under the hood lives an Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop: was $1,019 now $764 @ Dell

Dell's Presidents' Day sale knocks $254 off the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition RTX 30 gaming laptop. Feedback from satisfied customers rate this machine 4.2 out of 5 stars for its blazing fast performance and awesome sound. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. For storage and transferring files, there's a speedy 256GB SSD on board.