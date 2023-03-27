Dell Inspiron 16 falls to just under $500 in Dell Semi-Annual Sale

Dell's Semi-Annual sale (opens in new tab) continues to slash up to $550 off select laptops (opens in new tab) this season. As part of the sale, you can pick up the Dell Inspiron 16 for just $499 (opens in new tab). That's $250 off its normal price of $749 and the lowest price we've tracked for this Dell laptop.

If you're looking for a sub-$500 laptop, this is one Dell laptop deal worth considering.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 16: $749 $499 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the Dell Inspiron 16 which drops it to just under $500. This laptop has a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 60Hz touch screen, 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM and AMD Radeon graphics, and 512GB SSD.

Dell's Inspiron 16 is one of the best laptops for students and remote workers. The laptop in this deal has a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 60Hz display, 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM and AMD Radeon graphics, and 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't get to test this exact laptop, the Dell Inspiron 16 is rated 4 out of 5-stars at Dell. Satisfied owners love its large display, easy setup and backlit keyboard for viewing in low light settings. Others praise the laptop's elegant design, excellent performance, and long battery life.

Port-wise, the Dell Inspiron 16 supplies you with plenty. You can get 1 x HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with Power Delivery and DisplayPort, and 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports. There's also an audio jack and SD card reader incorporated into its design.

At 4.1 pounds and 14.1 x 10 x 0.7 inches, the Dell Inspiron 16 is one of the more portable 16-inch laptops out there. It's lighter than the new MacBook Pro 16 (4.8 pounds, 14 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches) and on par with the HP Spectre x360 (4.1 pounds, 14.1 x 9.6 x 0.7 inches).

Whether you're looking for a laptop for homework or your home office, the Dell Inspiron 16 is a wise choice.