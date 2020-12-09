Dell G3 15 gaming laptop crashes to $675 in holiday laptop deal

The Dell G3 15 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. It's a solid pick if you want a cheap gaming laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for the price.

Currently, you can get the Dell G3 15 for just $675 direct from Dell. That's $135 off its $810 regular price and its lowest price yet. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get right now.

Dell G3 15 deal

Dell G3 15: was $810 now $675 @ Dell

Now $135 off, the Dell G3 15 is the best overall cheap gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, a 2.5-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. View Deal

Although Dell's Alienware family of laptops is wildly popular among the PC gamer crowd, the G3 15 holds its own.

The gaming rig in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, a 2.5-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.

Though we didn't test this exact configuration, in our previous-gen Dell G3 15 review, we praised its strong overall performance and graphics. At 5.2 pounds and 14.4 x 10.0 x 0.85 inches, the G3 15 is slightly lighter than the Dell G5 15 SE (5.5 pounds,14.4 x 10 x 0.9 inches). It's slimmer and lighter than the Acer Nitro 5 (5.7 pounds, 15.9 x 11 x 1.1 inches).

The Dell G3 15 works with Alienware Command Center, which is one of the best gaming utilities around. This dedicated app lets you monitor the temperature and usage of the laptop's CPU, GPU, and RAM.

So if you're looking for an affordable gaming laptop that's good on performance, the Dell G3 15 is a smart choice.