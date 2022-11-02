Get over $400 off Dell’s new gaming laptop in epic early Black Friday deal

The Dell G16 gaming laptop has only just come out, but you can already get a huge $440 off the price tag! How new is it? Well, we’re still testing it and enjoying our time with it for one large reason — that big, beautiful display.

It brings 16-inch portable gaming to an affordable price point, while not skimping too hard on the specs to keep games running smoothly. Trust me when I say this is one of the best gaming laptop deals you can pick up right now.

(opens in new tab) Dell G16 Gaming Laptop: $1,339 $899 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Dell’s brand new big-screen gaming system is already getting a deep $440 discount — packing an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 16GB of fast DDR5 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Of course, the big talking point here (literally) is that gorgeous 16-inch QHD+ panel that runs at a buttery smooth 165Hz.

We expected strong deals over Black Friday season, and Dell is absolutely bringing the heat. If you’re looking for a gaming laptop below a thousand dollars, your options are quite limited in terms of capabilities and power. The new G16 is a bit of a combo breaker in terms of offering solid specs across the board while adding a giant display into the mix.

It all starts with that combination of Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Granted, that graphics card is not the strongest. But with its 4GB of GDDR6 video memory, from personal experience using systems with this combination, you can easily play a lot of AAA titles at medium-to-high settings with a respectable framerate.

Supporting this is the 512GB NVMe SSD for fast load times and that speedy 16GB of DDR5 RAM that delivers handily on multitasking capabilities. And of course, we’ve got to talk about that display. The 16-inch 2560 x 2600 panel is large and in charge, demanding your attention and offering a 16:10 aspect ratio — good for a better viewing experience in tactical games and productivity.

Big and cheap is always a good way to go if you’re starting your journey into the world of PC gaming, and Dell’s just delivered the best deal in this category.