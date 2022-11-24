Dell G15 with RTX 3050 GPU is only $600 in this Black Friday deal

Dell is currently taking a substantial sum off one of its cheap RTX gaming laptops, meaning you can get the Dell G15 for $600 on the Dell website (opens in new tab). This is an incredible Black Friday deal, especially if you want a genuinely solid laptop without breaking the bank.

This means you're saving $350 off of its base price, so if you're on the lookout for a gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 (which should let you play most big games at low to moderate graphics settings with solid performance), then this is an absolute steal.

Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25 and we expect to see tons of excellent holiday deals on gaming laptops. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday gaming laptop deals hub for the best discounts.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 with RTX 3050: $950 $600 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

The Dell G15 is a great pick for people seeking to balance budget with power. No, this is certainly not a beast, but for the price you're paying, it's a surprisingly decent build.

As far as hardware goes, this model is built with an Intel i5-12500H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, a 15.6-inch FHD 1920x1080 display at a 120Hz refresh rate, 256GB of SSD storage space, and 8GB of RAM. You won't be able to play AAA games at high graphic settings and achieve powerful framerate, but if you want something that can manage and personally don't care too much about the greatest fidelity, this is worth considering.

For the same price, you can also purchase the AMD version (opens in new tab), boasting an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor instead of the Intel i5-12500H.