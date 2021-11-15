Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is just $599 ahead of Black Friday 2021

Black Friday 2021 is right around the corner, but we're already seeing some of the best gaming laptop deals launching way beforehand. Right now, you can get the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop for $419 off.

You'll find the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop with a GTX 1650 GPU on Dell's website for $599.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop deal

Dell G15 w/ GTX 1650 GPU: was $1,018 now $599 Dell G15 w/ GTX 1650 GPU: was $1,018 now $599

It's hard to find a seriously affordable gaming laptop like this. With a Core i5 CPU and a GTX 1650 GPU, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop will be more than enough to handle games at moderate settings.

I've reviewed a number of Dell gaming laptops, and while most of them have a few issues here and there, they're usually good for the price.

This Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is outfitted with an Intel Core i5-10500H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The laptop measures up to be 14.1 x 10.7 x 0.9 inches and 5.4 pounds, so it's not the most portable laptop out there, but it could be worse. As far as the ports go, you'll be set up with three USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and an Ethernet port.

Keep in mind, that you're not getting the best specs or best display out there for a gaming laptop, but it'll be just enough to get you through most AAA titles at low to medium settings.