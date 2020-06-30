Death Stranding 2 might've just been teased by Hideo Kojima

Like the cryptic man that he is, Hideo Kojima tweeted out a photo of some concept art on his desk that was working on, giving fans a clue about what Kojima Productions' next game could be.

One fan discovered the "Bridges" logo on the concept art, which is a prominent organization in Death Stranding, which indicates that Kojima could very well be in the process to going through the concept stages of what could be Death Stranding 2.

Hideo Kojima's concept art

Spotted by @latonglibre. pic.twitter.com/d8zEoYSP6PJune 27, 2020

Kojima has already confirmed that he's open to returning to the Death Stranding universe, so it wouldn't come as a major surprise if the next game Kojima Productions is developing would be Death Stranding 2.

I think Death Stranding is a masterpiece, but I'll be the first to admit that the gameplay could use a tune-up, so seeing a sequel to Death Stranding would be more than welcome.

Here's my way of designing new title w/Yoji. 1st we discuss the setting for each character, the background, the world, the color, the characteristics, the roles, the images, ideas and keyword going back&forth via E-mail. WFH & 20 mins direct discussion. Mostly texting via iPhone. pic.twitter.com/XCYpFwsQ6UJune 26, 2020

Interestingly enough, a day before the concept art tweet, Kojima tweeted, "Here's my way of designing new title w/Yoji. 1st we discuss the setting for each character, the background, the world, the color, the characteristics, the roles, the images, ideas and keyword going back&forth via E-mail. WFH & 20 mins direct discussion. Mostly texting via iPhone."

That tweet also featured a photo of none other than BB-28 from Death Stranding, so if Kojima is teasing anything but Death Stranding, it'll be a little surprising, but not unwelcomed. I, for one, am curious to see new IPs to come out of Kojima Productions.

In the meantime, Death Stranding is still on its way to PC and will launch on July 14, so stay tuned for our review.