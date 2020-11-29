Cyber Monday knocks this HyperX surround sound gaming headset down to $99

Are you looking for a high quality gaming headset this Cyber Monday? Well, look no further than the HyperX Cloud Cloud Alpha S gaming headset.

This Cyber Monday weekend, you can get the HyperX Cloud Alpha S for $99 at Amazon. Traditionally priced at $130, that's a solid $30 discount, and the second lowest price we've seen for this gaming headsets. It's among the best Cyber Monday gaming deals we've seen so far.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Currently $30 off for Cyber Monday, the Cloud Alpha lives up to its name. The wireless headphone offers an incredibly lightweight, 10.5-ounce frame while gaming or working, and of course the superior sound quality you expect.View Deal

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S is one fantastic, high quality gaming headset.

It features custom-tuned 7.1 surround-sound and bass adjustment sliders built right into the headset. There is also a remote built into the cord that lets you adjust game volume and chat volume separately to help you find just the right balance without ever having to leave your game.

It's also surprisingly lightweight and comfortable, making hours of gaming or consuming media a pleasure. Made out of aluminum the Cloud Alpha S is just as durable as it is light, which means you'll get a comfortable headset with a long lifespan.

Whether you want new gaming gear or the best gift for that gamer in your life, the HyperX Cloud S Alpha S is a solid choice.

