Best Cyber Monday deals 2021— Last Cheap laptops, AirPods, Xbox Series S and more

Ah Cyber Monday: the Black Friday for people who like to make stylishly late entrances. The sales keep coming, and we're seeing tonnes of jaw-dropping discounts on laptops, headphones, tablets, smartphones and more.

This is the next perfect time for ticking off items on your holiday present list, and treating yourself to some tech upgrades. Right now, Amazon still has great daily deals; Currys is holding a sale; and Dell has some impressive laptop deals to boot.

Retailers of all sizes will start to wade in and get involved. It’s just a matter of time and given what this sneak peek of site-wide savings suggests, we’re in for an absolute treat this year.

Is Cyber Monday really cheaper?

This is an interesting question to ask when it comes to electronics, because the answer isn’t as clear cut as other categories.

A lot of our sister sites under the Future umbrella will be able to confirm that those clothes, cameras, home appliances and cosmetics are going to be cheaper for sure. Over the years, however, I’ve seen no end of tech retailers inflate their prices sneakily in the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday; to make their price cuts that aren't really discounts look good.

It’s something you see across laptops, tablets, computer monitors, earbuds, TVs and more. This is a shady practice that we are well aware of, but it does not mean every Cyber Monday deal is bad. For every one none-deal, there are several good deals worth your hard-earned money. Those are what we will show you.

If you’d like to find out yourself whether something is a good deal or not, use the CamelCamelCamel Google Chrome extension, to get a price history of any Amazon product you look at.

Cyber Monday Laptop deals

New Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was £1,149 now £849 @ Dell with code BF15 New Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was £1,149 now £849 @ Dell with code BF15

For a limited time, you can save £300 on the excellent Dell XPS 13. It packs a gorgeous 13.4-inch (3840 x 2400) 16:10 touch screen, 111th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD. Now at one of its lowest prices yet, the Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop to buy.

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,799 @ Amazon Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,799 @ Amazon

The newly released 14-inch MacBook Pro is already £100 off on Amazon. It starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 512GB of storage.

Asus C223 11.6-inch Chromebook: was £199 now £139 @ Currys Asus C223 11.6-inch Chromebook: was £199 now £139 @ Currys

No frills. No fancy features. This is just a dirt cheap Chromebook with enough power for the essentials. If you ever need something really inexpensive for school work, web browsing or light productivity, this is the one for you.

Asus Zenbook 15: was £1,099 now £899 @ Currys Asus Zenbook 15: was £1,099 now £899 @ Currys

Get £200 off this capable machine from Asus, which features a gorgeous 15-inch up top and Asus’ innovative ScreenPad 2.0, which transforms the touchpad into a touchscreen. This is all powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM (upped to 32GB thanks to Intel Optane) and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

M1 MacBook Pro: was £1,499 now £1,344 @ Amazon M1 MacBook Pro: was £1,499 now £1,344 @ Amazon

Turning to Apple, we fell head over heels for the M1 MacBook Pro for bringing stellar performance and bonkers battery life thanks to Apple’s own ARM-based silicon. If you’re a creative pro in need of a machine that can do it all on-the-go, it’s hard to find much better than this (I use one myself).

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was £349 now £249 @ Dell Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was £349 now £249 @ Dell

This configuration of the 15-inch Dell Inspiron 3000 features an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB DDR4 and 128GB SSD. All of this alongside an HD display and a sleek chassis make for a great option for quick day-to-day work.

Dell Inspiron 14: was £699 now £594 @ Dell Dell Inspiron 14: was £699 now £594 @ Dell

This powerful convertible is armed with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, alongside a gorgeous FHD display.

MacBook Air (M1/8GB/256GB): was £999 now £889 @ Amazon MacBook Air (M1/8GB/256GB): was £999 now £889 @ Amazon

Here is the cheapest way to get a taste of Apple’s new silicon while on the go. As you can read in our MacBook Air with M1 review , the switch to an ARM-based processor presents a groundbreaking transformation with blistering performance and super-long battery life. All of this is crammed into a seriously sleek chassis and runs so cool, it doesn’t need a fan.

Cyber Monday Tablet deals

Apple iPad Air: was £709 now £599 (64GB WiFi + Cellular) @ Amazon Apple iPad Air: was £709 now £599 (64GB WiFi + Cellular) @ Amazon

The latest Air copies a lot of the iPad Pro’s homework and offers us a great tablet at an even better price. As you can read in our iPad Air review , we’re huge fans of the sleek design, powerful A14 Bionic Chip and awesome battery life.

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch 1TB): was £1,469 now £1,279.97 Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch 1TB): was £1,469 now £1,279.97 @ Amazon

Read our 12.9-inch iPad Pro review and you will see why this is a great choice for those who want a tablet as their professional daily driver — a huge and gorgeous ProMotion display with P3 wide colour, A12Z Bionic processor, four speakers and five high-quality microphones, and an awesome camera system round back with a LiDAR scanner. Plus, with a new model incoming, now's the best time to save big!

Cyber Monday Monitor deals

Asus TUF VG27AQ Gaming Monitor: was £449 now £289 @ Amazon UK Asus TUF VG27AQ Gaming Monitor: was £449 now £289 @ Amazon UK

With a £160 discount bringing this £450 gaming monitor down to just £289, the Asus TUF VG27AQ is hard to pass up. Expect a 27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) 155Hz display with G-Sync compatibility and supports HDR10. Competitive players will be happy to know it also boasts a 1 ms response time.

iiyama G-Master Red Eagle 24-inch Gaming Monitor: was £199.99 now £149.99 @ Box.co.uk iiyama G-Master Red Eagle 24-inch Gaming Monitor: was £199.99 now £149.99 @ Box.co.uk

Need a cheap gaming monitor that doesn't sacrifice on the quality or competitive edge needed to dominate? This £150 24-inch 1080p display is a great way to go, with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1500R curve for top immersion.

Dell SE2422 Monitor: was £178 now £109 @ Dell Dell SE2422 Monitor: was £178 now £109 @ Dell

Bargain bin pricing for a monitor that is anything but a bargain with its specs. This low-energy, 24-inch, 1080p monitor offers a 3000:1 contrast ratio, VESA-compatible mounting and an anti-glare coating.

iiyama G-Master Red Eagle Gaming Monitor: was £469.99 now £329 @ Box.co.uk iiyama G-Master Red Eagle Gaming Monitor: was £469.99 now £329 @ Box.co.uk

Take the best bits of a curved monitor and sprinkle in the awesome gaming elements, then you’ll have a pretty irresistible deal in iiyama’s G-Master 34-inch curved screen. For the price, you get a panel with a 3440x1440 ultra-wide resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR, adaptive sync and a USB port passthrough for any quick connection needs.

LG UltraGear 27GP850: was £379 now £299 @ Currys LG UltraGear 27GP850: was £379 now £299 @ Currys

For the gaming enthusiasts who are looking to step up their at-home setups, this LG UltraGear rocks a 27-inch nano IPS QHD panel with a super smooth 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Plus, with 2x USB 3.0 passthrough ports, HDMI and DP inputs and VESA-compatible mounting, this will fit into any setup with ease.

Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was £239.99 now £185 @ Amazon Apple AirPods Pro: was £239.99 now £185 @ Amazon

Now £40 off for a limited time, Apple’s AirPods Pro picked up an Editor’s Choice award from us for their stellar audio quality, comfortable fit, great noise cancellation, and seamless integration with iOS.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £250 now £199 @ Amazon UK Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £250 now £199 @ Amazon UK

Now £51 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an all-time low price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we rate them 5 out of 5 stars for their excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features. This is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals out there.

Soundcore Life P3: was £79.99 now £49.99 @ Amazon UK Soundcore Life P3: was £79.99 now £49.99 @ Amazon UK

A real combo breaker of awesome sound, long battery life, and gorgeous design, the Soundcore Life P3 earbuds transcend their low price point to give you something that is good enough to compete with even Apple’s AirPods at a far lower price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: was £139.99 now £99 @ Amazon UK Samsung Galaxy Buds2: was £139.99 now £99 @ Amazon UK

Samsung’s latest true wireless earbuds pack premium power into an entry-level price package — massive two-way dynamic drivers with powerful bass, powerful noise cancellation, and a premium, comfortable design for long listening sessions.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: was £129.99 now £69.99 @ Amazon UK Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: was £129.99 now £69.99 @ Amazon UK

Recommended by 10 Grammy Award-winning artists, I personally use a pair as my daily drivers and love them. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro offers a clear, deep sound quality, great noise cancellation, an awesome app with a fully customisable EQ and powerful mics for good call quality.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport: was £189 now £119.99 @ Laptops Direct Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport: was £189 now £119.99 @ Laptops Direct

With an £80 discount, these brilliant sport-friendly wireless earbuds are an absolute steal. As you'll find in our Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport review, they feature Authentic sound, signature premium craftsmanship and are waterproof and sweat-resistant.

Sony WH-1000XM3: was £330 now £159 @ OnBuy Sony WH-1000XM3: was £330 now £159 @ OnBuy

The impressive XM3s are now 52% off! They deliver a low-end punch for bass lovers while maintaining all the crisp detail of the mids and highs. Alongside this, users get a huge suite of sound-optimizing options accessible through the Connect app. Sony's sound silencers do give Bose a run for its money, even if it comes in a close second.

Anker Soundcore Life Q30: was £79.99 now £55.99 @ Soundcore Anker Soundcore Life Q30: was £79.99 now £55.99 @ Soundcore with code WS24GE2MCQ

The custom silk diaphragm drivers deliver impeccable sound alongside the hi-res audio certification for incredible detail and depth. Plus, the super long 40-hour battery life with ANC on is impressive.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds: was £219 now £149 @ Amazon UK Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds: was £219 now £149 @ Amazon UK

Save £40 on the Samsung Galaxy Pro when you trade in any wireless or wired headphones. Design-wise, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a mashup of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus. And with active noise-cancellation, IPX7 water-resistance, touch controls, and studio sound quality, the Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung's best wireless earbuds yet.



Cyber Monday Gaming Deals

Xbox Series S + Recon 500 Arctic Camo headset: was £319.98 now £293.98 @ Amazon UK Xbox Series S + Recon 500 Arctic Camo headset: was £319.98 now £293.98 @ Amazon UK

As stock for the cheapest next gen console becomes more readily available, we're starting to see impressive bundle discounts — including this 10% cut off the top of the Series S and Recon 500 Arctic gaming headset.

Nintendo Switch: was £269 now £239 @ eBay Nintendo Switch: was £269 now £239 @ eBay

This is the deal everyone waits for, right? The cheaper Nintendo Switch is getting marvelous discounts just in time for the holidays. Thanks to the OLED switch, the previous-gen model is now less than ever at under £250!

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was £59.41 now £54.95 @ Amazon UK Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was £59.41 now £54.95 @ Amazon UK

Save a whopping £25 on the official PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, mono speaker and an integrated mic. To get in on the offer, click "new and used" to see the price £41.23 with a 20% discount applied.

PS Plus (12 months): was £49.99 now £29.85 @ shopto.net with code EXTRATEN PS Plus (12 months): was £49.99 now £29.85 @ shopto.net with code EXTRATEN

Normally, the deal everyone gets on PS Plus around this time is £20 off. But Shop To has just knocked it out the park with 12 months for under thirty quid! This is a must-buy for any PlayStation gamer.

Returnal: was £69.99 now £39.99 @ Amazon Returnal: was £69.99 now £39.99 @ Amazon

One of the best games of the year just got way cheaper thanks to this discount code! This rogue lite is a fantastically immersive adventure which makes the most of your console's graphical power and controller haptics.



MSI Katana: was £898 now £798 @ Scan MSI Katana: was £898 now £798 @ Scan

The entry-level model with specs that are anything but entry-level. This loaded MSI Katana sports a gorgeous 15.6-inch FHD display, 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 3050 graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Need more horsepower? For £200 more, you can pick up the Katana with Intel Core i7 and RTX 3060.

MSI GP66 Leopard: was £2,199 now £1,999 @ Overclockers RTX 3080 laptop! MSI GP66 Leopard: was £2,199 now £1,999 @ Overclockers

A £200 price cut brings this powerful laptop into a more affordable category! The GP66 features an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, beasty RTX 3080 GPU, a whopping 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD, all alongside a fluid 240Hz 1080p display.



Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3080): was £2,449 now £1,999 @ Dell Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3080): was £2,449 now £1,999 @ Dell

Taking a dip into Alienware's line of monster gaming rigs, this Ryzen edition of the m15 features a powerful Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD. All of this is crammed into a sleek, stylish chassis with awesome thermal management.

Back 4 Blood (with AR Badge): was £59.99 now £25.99 @ Amazon UK Back 4 Blood (with AR Badge): was £59.99 now £25.99 @ Amazon UK

Only released in October, this Amazon exclusive offer brings Back 4 Blood down to just £29.99. As you'll find in our Back 4 Blood review, this is the co-op zombie game to beat. Expect a gorgeous visual and audio feast, addictive gameplay, vast replayability, and the treasured Left 4 Dead formula with a modern twist.

Deathloop: was £60 now £29.99 @ Game Deathloop: was £60 now £29.99 @ Game

Have a PS5? Deathloop is a no-brainer. Rated as one of the best PS5 games of the year in our Deathloop review, get 50% off at Game. Don’t miss out on the applaudable voice acting, visually striking worlds and exhilarating stealth-action gameplay. Plus, you’ll even get a neat steel poster.