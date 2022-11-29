Cyber Monday deal returns HP Chromebook X2 to its lowest price ever of $299

Cyber Monday deals are here and we're seeing some hotter than hot discounts on today's top 2-in-1 laptops. Such as the HP Chromebook X2; a great Surface Pro alternative if you're on a budget.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Chromebook X2 for just $299 (opens in new tab) from HP. That's $270 off its normal price of $569 or 48% off. This is the fated return of the Chromebook X2's lowest price ever and one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook X2: $569 $299 @ HP (opens in new tab)

At $270 off, the new HP Chromebook X2 (opens in new tab) is more affordable than ever. This detachable 2-in-1 has an 11-inch (2160 x 1440) 2K touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 618 graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage. It also ships with an HP Wireless Rechargeable USI Pen for jotting down notes or sketching. If you're looking for a flexible laptop that gives you the best of both worlds, the HP Chromebook X2 is a wise choice.

HP has been long recognized as one of the industry's top Windows-powered 2-in-1 laptop manufacturers with options such as the HP Chromebook X2. The Chromebook in this deal packs an 11-inch 2K (2160 x 1440) touchscreen display, 4GB RAM, and a 64GB eMMC.

In our HP Chromebook X2 review, we absolutely loved the detachable 2-in-1's stellar design and stunning 2K display. We were also impressed by its extreme portability and impressive audio. Plus, it shipped with an included pressure-sensitive stylus, something plenty of 2-in-1s can't brag about.

This little Chromebook offers you two high-speed USB 3.0 Type C ports and a microSD card reader. Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 ensures reliable wireless connections. There's also a webcam above the display and one on the back of the device, really leaning into the 2-in-1 aspect of the device.

With a weight 2.6 pounds and 0.3 inches thin, the Chromebook X2 is travel-friendly. It's on par with the Surface Pro 7 (2.4 pounds, 0.3 inches thin) and thinner than the Chromebook Duet (2 pounds, 0.7 inches thin.

Overall, the HP Chromebook X2 is an excellent addition to any lightweight computer user on the go.

