Cyber Monday Bonaza: Save $250 on the Lenovo IdeaPad S540

Cyber Monday savings are finally here and you can save a whopping $250 on this Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13-inch laptop right now for just $849.99.

This IdeaPad S540 model packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) display, a Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage making this ultrabook not only lightweight but powerful. But you better act fast before this Cyber Monday laptop deal is gone with the wind.

Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13-inch: was $1,099.99 now $849.99

The Lenovo IdeaPad S540 comes equipped with a 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600 display, an Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Integrated Intel HD graphics. For a limited time, it's $250 off via Lenovo coupon code, "2020CYBERDB6"View Deal

Weighing in at just 2.6 pounds and 0.6 inches thick, the IdeaPad S540 is a solid grab-and-go ultrabook for students and mobile professionals alike who are looking for a near bezel-less display, and solid performance.

Lenovo promises an all-day 18-hour battery to keep you powered up and productive throughout your day. The IdeaPad S540 comes with two USB-C ports, a USB-A 3.1 port, and a headphone/mic combo.

If you're looking for spirited performance, in a lightweight portable form factor, that can go all day long on a single charge, the Lenovo S540 is a good choice for you.