Cherry just took keyboards into the next-generation with the MX2A switch

By Rael Hornby
published

Switching things up

Cherry MX2A switches
(Image credit: Cherry)

Cherry, the manufacturers behind the highly coveted Cherry MX switches found in premium mechanical keyboards and low-profile laptop decks the world over, have announced an all-new switch: The MX2A.

Don’t know what a keyboard switch is, or why it’s important? Keyboard switches sit below the keycaps of your keyboard and control the feel, sound, and responsiveness of each keystroke. For over 40 years, Cherry MX switches have been the gold standard, with varying models affording a range of tactile feedback that’s unparalleled by most, if not all, others.

The MX2A is Cherry’s new standard in keyboard switches delivering a smoother and more satisfying typing experience by improving actuation, acoustics, feel, and durability – now offering a guaranteed lifespan of over 100 million actuations.

Cherry MX2A

Image 1 of 6
Cherry MX2A switches
(Image credit: Cherry)

Cherry MX2A: What’s changed? 

The MX2A isn’t a refresh of Cherry’s popular switches, it’s a total ground-up redesign that sees the cylindrical core replaced by a barrel design for near-contactless linear movement that reduces spring deformation and scratching. Not only does this dramatically improve the life span of each switch, but it also ensures that your millionth tap and clack feels just as crisp and responsive as your first.

This is further aided by a diamond polished sliding surf and a unique spring center with a ribbed crown to ensure smoothness of movement and promote consistency with each keystroke.

What hasn’t changed is Cherry’s full catalog of uniquely tailored, color-coded configurations which will also make their way into the new format. The new switches remain equally as compatible with RGB and mechanical setups as ever, ready to slot home in your keyboard of choice and deliver unparalleled performance.

Cherry MX2A switches

(Image credit: Cherry)

When will we see Cherry MX2A switches?

From today, Cherry MX2A switches are available for all of Cherry’s manufacturing partners to make use of. However, you can get your first feel for the brand’s new switch in full when the fully-customizable Cherry XTRFY K5V2 gaming keyboard launches later this year.

Can’t wait until then? Cherry’s MX2A switches will soon be added to the Custom Keyboard Builder found at the CherryXTRFY website

Outlook

Cherry’s mechanical switches have been the top-tier option when it comes to keyboard actuation for decades. The new MX2A switch seeks to improve in almost every aspect, promising to deliver the most finely tuned, responsive, and rewarding typing experience to date.

If there was ever going to be a switch that could dethrone the near-perfect performance of the MX, it was only ever going to come from Cherry themselves. Now it’s here, it can only be a matter of time before the German manufacturer’s latest switch goes from heir to the throne, to industry figurehead.

For news, rumors, and updates on all things tech, follow Laptop Mag on TwitterFacebook, and Flipboard for the latest word as it arrives. 

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 336 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(2TB SSD)
Our Review
1
ASUS - ROG Strix Scar 18"...
Best Buy
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Our Review
2
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
Amazon
View
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB Intel Core i7)
Our Review
3
Lenovo Legion 5i Tower Gen 7...
Walmart
$3,254.87
View
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
Our Review
4
Alienware m17 R5
Dell
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 8GB RAM)
Our Review
5
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop ...
HP (US)
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Our Review
6
Predator Triton 300 SE Gaming...
Acer
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
7
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
antonline
View
MSI Katana GF76
Our Review
8
MSI Katana GF76 12UGS 035...
Buydig.com
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
9
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
Target
View
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
10
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16-in...
GameStop
View
Load more deals
Rael Hornby
Rael Hornby

Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.