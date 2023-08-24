Cherry just took keyboards into the next-generation with the MX2A switch

Cherry, the manufacturers behind the highly coveted Cherry MX switches found in premium mechanical keyboards and low-profile laptop decks the world over, have announced an all-new switch: The MX2A.

Don’t know what a keyboard switch is, or why it’s important? Keyboard switches sit below the keycaps of your keyboard and control the feel, sound, and responsiveness of each keystroke. For over 40 years, Cherry MX switches have been the gold standard, with varying models affording a range of tactile feedback that’s unparalleled by most, if not all, others.

The MX2A is Cherry’s new standard in keyboard switches delivering a smoother and more satisfying typing experience by improving actuation, acoustics, feel, and durability – now offering a guaranteed lifespan of over 100 million actuations.

Cherry MX2A

Cherry MX2A: What’s changed?

The MX2A isn’t a refresh of Cherry’s popular switches, it’s a total ground-up redesign that sees the cylindrical core replaced by a barrel design for near-contactless linear movement that reduces spring deformation and scratching. Not only does this dramatically improve the life span of each switch, but it also ensures that your millionth tap and clack feels just as crisp and responsive as your first.

This is further aided by a diamond polished sliding surf and a unique spring center with a ribbed crown to ensure smoothness of movement and promote consistency with each keystroke.

What hasn’t changed is Cherry’s full catalog of uniquely tailored, color-coded configurations which will also make their way into the new format. The new switches remain equally as compatible with RGB and mechanical setups as ever, ready to slot home in your keyboard of choice and deliver unparalleled performance.

When will we see Cherry MX2A switches?

From today, Cherry MX2A switches are available for all of Cherry’s manufacturing partners to make use of. However, you can get your first feel for the brand’s new switch in full when the fully-customizable Cherry XTRFY K5V2 gaming keyboard launches later this year.

Can’t wait until then? Cherry’s MX2A switches will soon be added to the Custom Keyboard Builder found at the CherryXTRFY website .

Outlook

Cherry’s mechanical switches have been the top-tier option when it comes to keyboard actuation for decades. The new MX2A switch seeks to improve in almost every aspect, promising to deliver the most finely tuned, responsive, and rewarding typing experience to date.

If there was ever going to be a switch that could dethrone the near-perfect performance of the MX, it was only ever going to come from Cherry themselves. Now it’s here, it can only be a matter of time before the German manufacturer’s latest switch goes from heir to the throne, to industry figurehead.

