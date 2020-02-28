Cheap Apple MacBook Air deal at Amazon: $150 off 128GB model

While Apple laptops are among the best ultraportables out there, they're also expensive. Luckily, our favorite MacBook Air is back on sale today at Amazon.

Currently, the e-commerce giant has the 2019 MacBook Air on sale for $949. That's $150 off its $1,099 list price and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration.

It's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $1,099 now $949 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air is the perfect Mac for most users offering ample power for everything from work to streaming. The Core i5/8GB/125GB SSD model is now on sale for $150 off.

Apple's lightweight MacBook Air is one of the best ultrabooks to buy. The base model packs a 13.3-inch Retina Display, an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD storage.

In our MacBook Air 2019 review, we were impressed by its crisp, high-resolution Retina display and strong audio. Because it only has two Thunderbolt 3 ports on board, we gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

At 2.8 pounds, the 13.3-inch MacBook Air is on par with other travel laptops like the Dell XPS 13 (2.7 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 (2.8 pounds). By comparison, it's a tad lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (3 pounds).

When it comes to performance, the MacBook Air's CPU 8th-gen Intel Y-series chip and 8GB RAM combo suit day-to-day multitasking. Regarding ports, the MacBook Air is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports on its left side, one of which is for charging the notebook. It also has a built-in headphone jack so you can listen to music or podcasts using a wired pair of headphones.

This MacBook Air deal won't last long, so don't hesitate to scoop one up.