Can't wait for a Google Pixel 7a? Head to eBay

The Google Pixel 7a is the next smartphone to join the Pixel family of phone, tablet, audio and wearable devices, and looks to be a solid option when it comes to choosing from the best budget smartphones out there. It’s also set to make an appearance at Google I/O 2023 today, where we will finally get the official word on specs, pricing, and availability.

However, at the time of writing at least, that’s still hours away. If you, like me, are suffering from the terminal impatience brought upon by the bite-sized endorphin boosts of YouTube Shorts and TikTok. I hear you. “That’s just too long to wait.” Worry not, you can buy your very own Pixel 7a right now – this very second.

You can, but you probably shouldn't

An event like Google I/O is where the world is supposed to tune in and be wowed by the reveal of the latest and greatest consumer tech to hit store shelves. However, thanks to a staggering amount of leaks surrounding Google’s future lineup of products, I’m not entirely certain that I could fill up a thimble with what I don’t already know about what’s set to be unveiled later today.

We’ve had everything from high quality renders to entire specifications appear online for almost every product Google has waiting in the wings. We’ve even been able to source information on early deals for the Pixel 7a, so early it hasn’t even been officially given a price yet.

Just about the only thing that hasn’t leaked surrounding the Pixel 7a is the names, addresses, and personal phone numbers of those who worked on it. But give it a hot minute, I’ll potentially be back to report on that later.

At least we can safely say that a render is just an artist's impression, specifications are just numbers on a page, and both of which could be unreliable. Thankfully the official phone is still neatly under wraps and Google is still potentially capable of showing us something new when the Pixel 7a gets its center stage moment in a few hours. Oh. No, nevermind.

(Image credit: eBay)

After months of loose lips attempting to sink Google’s ship, we can finally confirm Googleplex HQ must have more holes in it than an old sweater around Mothra, because you can now purchase your very own unlocked Pixel 7a directly from a bunch of clearly trustworthy individuals on eBay.

Outlook

Having the details of your device leak ahead of its launch is unfortunate, but having your actual product leak onto online auction sites before you even make it to your soundcheck is abysmal. Before we go any further I’d like to point out that we don’t recommend buying a Pixel 7a on eBay.

While this leak does seemingly confirm previous reports about a 64MP camera array and 8GB RAM/128GB storage configurations, it doesn't tell us a great deal other than the devices themselves have already jumped the fence and made themselves available on certain corners of the internet.

Especially before you’ve at least had the chance to see what Google has in mind when it comes to retail pricing, availability, and early adopter incentives. Let alone before you’ve even seen what the device is capable of.

What we would suggest is watching along with the rest of us when Google I/O 2023 kicks off later today. If you're not sure how you can take part in the stream, check out our handy guide on how to watch Google I/O to get yourself ready. Maybe if we all cross our fingers and click our heels together there'll still still be a few surprises in store for us.