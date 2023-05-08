How to watch Google I/O 2023: Expect news about the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, Android 14

Wondering how to watch Google I/O 2023? We've got your back. After all, who would want to miss Google's latest updates on its most highly anticipated products, including the Pixel Fold, the Pixel Tablet, the Pixel 7a, and more.

Last year's Google I/O had everyone talking. The search-engine giant surprised us all by giving us an unprecedented sneak peek of the Pixel 7 series way ahead of time. Plus, we got a glimpse of cool products like Google's Live Translation AR glasses.

This year, we expect Google I/O to be explosive, too. In addition to the Pixel family, the search-engine giant is expected to dive into AI, Google Bard, and Android 14. Don't want to miss it? Read on to find out how you can watch Google I/O 2023.

What time is Google I/O 2023?

Google I/O 2023 will kick off on Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. PST. For your convenience, other time zones are listed below.

Dallas, Texas - 12:00 noon CT

- 12:00 noon CT Honolulu, Hawaii - 7:00 a.m. HAST

- 7:00 a.m. HAST New York, New York - 1:00 p.m. ET

- 1:00 p.m. ET Halifax, Canada - 2:00 p.m. AST

- 2:00 p.m. AST London, United Kingdom - 6:00 p.m. BST

- 6:00 p.m. BST Berlin, Germany - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Delhi, India - 10:30 p.m. IST

- 10:30 p.m. IST Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST

How to watch Google I/O 2023

If you didn't receive an invite to the Google I/O 2023 keynote in Mountain View, California, don't worry. It will be livestreamed for the entire world. You can watch the keynote via Google's YouTube channel or the Google I/O website.

From personal experience, I'd recommend watching the livestream via the Google I/O website. It will likely be faster and suffer less latency compared to the YouTube livestream.

Google I/O 2023 (Image credit: Google)

On the Google I/O website, you'll see the "Register" button. You don't need to register to watch the keynote, but if you're interested in watching the individual virtual sessions and getting deep dives into developer content, you can sign up . Click on "Register," select your Gmail account, and fill out the form.

Google I/O 2023 (Image credit: Future)

The next page will prompt you to make a developer profile, but it's not necessary. You can hit "No Thanks" at the bottom-left of the screen.

Google I/O 2023 (Image credit: Google)

Once that's done, you're good to go.

A quick rundown of what to expect

Of course, we expect Google to dive into the Pixel Fold it teased last Thursday as well as the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, the Pixel Tablet, Google Bard, and Android 14. However, the search-engine giant will give some updates on other popular services, including Google Play, Google Cloud, Google Home, and more. Click here for an overview of the Google I/O 2023 program.

After the keynotes, Google says that all of their livestream content will be available on demand on Google I/O's main page and YouTube.