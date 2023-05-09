This Pixel 7a preorder is VERY tempting — deal leaks ahead of Google I/O reveal

The countdown to Google I/O 2023 is almost over, which means we’re finally about to see the official reveal and release of the Google Pixel 7a . As the latest A-Series smartphone to join the Pixel family of devices, the Pixel 7a is hoping to take a similar position to that of the Pixel 6a — delivering a quality, midrange phone at a price that won’t break the bank.

That being said, Google’s decision to reportedly increase the price of the A-Series smartphone to $499 could cause many to pause for thought when it comes to picking one up. Especially given the short gap in price between itself and the Google Pixel 7 .

This puts the 7a in something of a quagmire when it comes to dethroning the Pixel 6a as one of the best cheap phones on the market. However, it seems Google is taking a similar approach to other products arriving this year, and sweetening the deal for those willing to invest.

The perfect Pixel companion piece?

Thanks to reputable sources on Twitter such as SnoopyTech and billbil-kun, we’ve gotten our first glimpse at how Google is aiming to market the Pixel 7a to early adopters. The plan? Purchase a Pixel 7a from May 10 to May 22, 2033 (dates may vary by region,) and bag yourself a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series for free.

Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series scored incredibly well during our 2021 review, and they’ve remained one of our top picks for the best cheap wireless earbuds ever since. The lightweight and super comfortable earbuds pack impressive audio alongside excellent Google Assistant integration to deliver a fantastic Android experience at a very affordable sub-$100 price.

Outlook

While the new pricing for Google’s latest A-Series phone isn’t ideal, including a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds will go a long way to offsetting the $50 increase over the price of last year's Pixel 6a.