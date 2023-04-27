Google Pixel 7a leak reveals specs and price — is it too expensive?

The Google Pixel 7a is the company's upcoming model of its affordable flagship phone series, but after a leak on Twitter, its specs and price have been revealed a couple of weeks before its anticipated announcement at Google I/O. While we were already aware of its hardware from other leaks, this confirms those facts while also providing new information.

The Google Pixel 7a will launch at $499, which is a $50 increase from its previous iteration. Some have expressed worry at this price hike. After all, this model is supposed to be the Google Pixel 7's affordable alternative. If the 7a is truly $500, that makes it only $100 cheaper than the $600 Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 7a leaked specs

For $500, the Google Pixel 7a will boast a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Tensor G2 SoC, Titan M2 chip, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage. Other details include 64-megapixel rear camera and 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. It'll also run on Android 13, feature a 4,400mAh battery and a 20W wired charger, alongside the capability of wireless charging.

Google Pixel 7a- 6.1" FHD+ OLED, 90Hz- Tensor G2 SoC- Titan M2 chip- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB storage- Rear Cam: 64MP (OIS) + 12MP UW- Face Unlock- Android 13- 4,400mAh battery (approx)(up to 72 hours claimed backup)- 20W wired, wireless chargingPrice: $499, ₹47/48kApril 27, 2023 See more

Another leak coming from from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, as reported by Android Police, made a shocking claim that the Pixel 7a would feature a body built with ceramic materials instead of the typical aluminum frame and plastic back. Considering this leak made no mention of that, we're not entirely sure if this is actually true.

Regardless, we're looking forward to Google I/O 2023 to get a good sense of what the Pixel 7a is capable of.