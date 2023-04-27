Google Pixel 7a leak reveals specs and price — is it too expensive?

By Momo Tabari
published

The Google Pixel 7a's specs have leaked prior to Google I/O

Photo of alleged Google Pixel 7a prototype in hand with a blurry background of trees
(Image credit: Zing News)

The Google Pixel 7a is the company's upcoming model of its affordable flagship phone series, but after a leak on Twitter, its specs and price have been revealed a couple of weeks before its anticipated announcement at Google I/O. While we were already aware of its hardware from other leaks, this confirms those facts while also providing new information.

The Google Pixel 7a will launch at $499, which is a $50 increase from its previous iteration. Some have expressed worry at this price hike. After all, this model is supposed to be the Google Pixel 7's affordable alternative. If the 7a is truly $500, that makes it only $100 cheaper than the $600 Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 7a leaked specs

For $500, the Google Pixel 7a will boast a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Tensor G2 SoC, Titan M2 chip, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage. Other details include 64-megapixel rear camera and 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. It'll also run on Android 13, feature a 4,400mAh battery and a 20W wired charger, alongside the capability of wireless charging.

See more

Another leak coming from from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, as reported by Android Police, made a shocking claim that the Pixel 7a would feature a body built with ceramic materials instead of the typical aluminum frame and plastic back. Considering this leak made no mention of that, we're not entirely sure if this is actually true.

Regardless, we're looking forward to Google I/O 2023 to get a good sense of what the Pixel 7a is capable of.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 252 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
 (opens in new tab)
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop... (opens in new tab)
Amazon (opens in new tab)
$1,199
 (opens in new tab)
$1,049
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5... (opens in new tab)
Best Buy (opens in new tab)
$499
 (opens in new tab)
$399
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
3
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel... (opens in new tab)
Lenovo USA (opens in new tab)
$2,649
 (opens in new tab)
$1,483.44
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Recommended Retail...
HP Spectre X360 (2022)
 (opens in new tab)
(13.5-inch Intel Core i5)
Our Review
4
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop... (opens in new tab)
HP (US) (opens in new tab)
$999.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
 (opens in new tab)
(13.5-inch 256GB)
Our Review
5
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3,... (opens in new tab)
Walmart (opens in new tab)
$1,299.99
 (opens in new tab)
$619.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
6
Acer Swift 5 (2022)... (opens in new tab)
Acer (opens in new tab)
$1,549.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
7
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space... (opens in new tab)
Apple (opens in new tab)
$1,999
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
HP Envy 16
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
8
HP 16" ENVY 16-h0010nr... (opens in new tab)
BHPhoto (opens in new tab)
$1,299
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
HP Envy 16
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
9
HP Envy 16" Laptop Intel Arc... (opens in new tab)
Target (opens in new tab)
$1,609.99
 (opens in new tab)
$1,369.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
 (opens in new tab)
(256GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
10
Surface Laptop Studio - Intel... (opens in new tab)
Microsoft US (opens in new tab)
$1,399.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Load more deals
Momo Tabari
Momo Tabari
Contributing Writer

Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.