Black Friday laptop deal: Save a massive $500 on the Acer Predator Helios 300 with RTX 3050 GPU

Acer's Predator Helios 300 is worth considering if you're on the prowl for a high-performance gaming laptop. B&H currently offers the RTX 3050 Acer Predator Helios 300 for just $749 (opens in new tab). That's $500 off its $1,249 list price and an excellent value for a laptop of this configuration.

This marks the Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop's lowest price ever. In fact, it's one of the top RTX 30 laptop deals we've seen yet.

Save $500 on the Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop. It's configured with a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it has RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of VRAM.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is synonymous with solid performance and graphics. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it has RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of VRAM.

That's more than plenty of muscle for today's demanding PC games, multitasking, and video streaming.

In our Acer Predator Helios 300 review, we praised its strong performance, graphics and bright, colorful display. We were also impressed by its punchy keyboard. In one test, the Helios 300 ran 40 CPU-draining Google Chrome tabs, five of which played 1080p videos — without breaking a sweat. Our review unit ran on a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par if not surpass its predecessor.

At 14.3 x 10.5 x 0.8 inches and weighing 5.5 pounds, the Helios 300 is heavier than its competitors, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (3.5 pounds and 12.8 x 8.6 x 0.7 inches), Gigabyte Aorus 15G (4.9 pounds, 14 x 9.8 x 1 inches) and MSI GE66 Raider 2020 (5.3 pounds, 14.1 x 10.5 x 0.9 inches.

