Black Friday arrives early with $200 off this Asus TUF gaming laptop

It's Black Friday week and if you're on the prowl for an affordable gaming laptop, this deal is for you. Right now, you can score the Asus TUF Gaming FX506 for its best price yet.

Best Buy currently has the Asus TUF Gaming FX506 on sale for $599.99. Usually, this gaming laptop is priced at $799.99, so that's $200 off. It's the lowest price ever for this machine and one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've seen all season.

Asus TUF gaming deal

Asus TUF FX506 Gaming Laptop: was $799 now $599 Best Buy

At $200 off, the Asus FX506 is a solid value gaming machine. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.5-GHz i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics, and a 256GB SSD. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals out there. View Deal

The Asus TUF FX506 is one of the least expensive gaming laptops out there that's good on performance.

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.5-GHz i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics, and a 256GB SSD. Although we didn't test this particular model, in our Asus TUF FX705 review, we praised its good gaming performance and solid audio.

Design-wise, the Asus TUF FX506 is solid and despite its RGB keyboard, it doesn't scream gaming laptop. When you're not gaming, the notebook's hardware is suitable for managing day-to-day tasks like creating docs, emailing, and internet browsing.

Weighing 4.9 pounds and measuring 14.2 x 10.3 x 1.1 inches, the TUF Gaming FX506 is lighter and smaller than the HP Omen 15 (14.2 x 10.4 x 1 inches, 5.4 pounds) and the Lenovo Legion 7000 (14.2 x 10.5 x 0.9 inches, 5.3 pounds).

Now just under $600, the Asus TUF Gaming FX506 is a solid choice if you don't want to spend a fortune on a gaming rig.