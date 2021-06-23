Better than Prime Day: Get the powerful MSI Prestige 14 Laptop for under $1,000!

If you're looking to update your creation station this Prime Day, look no further than the MSI Prestige 14. This baby is engineered with content creators in mind, and for a limited time, you can snag one at a reasonable price. Oh, and did we mention it comes in Rose Pink?

Right now, the MSI Prestige 14 is on sale for $999.99 at Newegg. That's $400 off its normal price of $1,200, and it's the lowest price we've seen for this laptop in months! And it's $238 cheaper than Amazon's current price. Take that Prime Day.

MSI Prestige 14 Prime Day alternative deal

MSI Prestige 14 Laptop - Carbon Grey: was $1,399 now $999 @ Newegg

In this Prime Day alternative deal, get $400 off the MSI Prestige 14. This machine is one of best laptops for creators with a 14-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) display, 1.8-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a speedy 512 GB SSD.View Deal

MSI Prestige 14 Laptop - Rose Pink: was $1,399 now $999 @ Newegg

In this Prime Day alternative deal, get $400 off the MSI Prestige 14. This machine is one of best laptops for creators with a 14-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) display, 1.8-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a speedy 512 GB SSD. Oh, it's also pink.View Deal

MSI Prestige 14 Laptop - White: was $1,399 now $899 @ Newegg

In this Prime Day alternative deal, get $500 off the MSI Prestige 14. This machine is one of best laptops for creators with a 14-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) display, 1.8-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a speedy 512 GB SSD.View Deal

MSI has a reputation for manufacturing laptops meant for gaming, however the Prestige 14 is designed with creators in mind.

The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) display, 1.8-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q. There's a speedy 512 GB SSD inside for fast file transfers and storing large files.

In our MSI Prestige 14 review, we appreciated its gorgeous, lightweight design, great keyboard, and solid performance. It was capable of juggling 20 open Google Chrome tabs while simultaneously streaming Netflix without slowing down. Its battery life was solid, it went the distance lasting for 9 hours in our laptop mag battery test, culminating in an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

The design of the Prestige 14 is quite attractive, with an aluminum-crafted chassis and diamond-cut edges. With a weight of 2.8 pounds and 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches in dimensions, the MSI Prestige 14 is super portable. It's lighter than the Asus ZenBook 15 (3.7 pounds, 13.9 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches) and Lenovo Yoga C940 (4.4 pounds, 13.9 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches). And that Rose Pink color option just, well, tickles us pink!

For such a compact laptop, the Prestige 14 has plenty of ports. MSI outfitted this laptop with two USB 3.1 ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack. There's also a microSD card reader on deck just in case you want to add additional storage or transfer files to and from other devices.

At $400 off in Newegg's FantasTech sale, this MSI Prestige 14 is an excellent choice for creating, multitasking, light gaming, and everything else.

