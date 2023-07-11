Amazon Prime Day 2023 is upon us and the online retail giant has some remarkable sales going on during their two-day annual shopping celebration. Some of the most irresistible deals we’ve discovered have been in the headphones category. More specifically, we’re looking at the best Sony headphones and earbuds .

Sony has been on a tear over the past year, releasing numerous wireless headphones and wireless earbuds that have earned critical acclaim from top tech publications, including Laptop Magazine. The brand’s reputation for audiophile sound, elite ANC, and premium craftsmanship speaks for itself. Extras like a companion app with multiple sound-enhancing features have only made these products more popular among consumers.

These current markdowns provide a chance to secure an early Christmas gift or your next go-to headphones at a bargain. From category-leading noise-cancellers to wired classics, these are the best Prime Day Sony headphones and earbuds deals.

Best Prime Day headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399 $328 @ Amazon

We’re only a year removed from the Sony WH-1000XM5 launch and they’re $70 off? We’ll take it! Sony’s current flagship headphones have received several upgrades, none more impressive than call quality, which delivers clean vocal output and takes advantage of new adaptive noise cancellation to reduce incidental sounds at the highest level. Adjustments to Sony’s sound signature clear up high frequencies and the bass-heavy profile still packs a mean punch on contemporary tracks. Proprietary technologies like 360 Reality Audio produce immersive 3D sound, while DSEE upscales fidelity on low-res recordings. The Sony Headphone Connect app offers endless customization. Rounding out the WH-1000XM5 is steady battery life (30 hours with ANC on) that keeps listeners entertained on long flights.

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349 $248 @ Amazon

Generously slashed by $100, the now $249 WH-1000XM4 offer many of the same perks as their successor, and in a more premium package. Noise cancellation remains top tier, along with sound performance that is powered by dynamic drivers and in-house technologies like 360 Reality, DSEE, and LDAC codec support for Hi-Res Audio transmission. Battery life is identical at 30 hours with ANC on, plus several of the WH-1000XM5’s smart features (e.g., quick Attention, Speak-to-Chat) remain accounted for. The soft rubberized finish is the cherry on top. There’s a reason why many still consider it the brand’s top noise-canceller .

Sony WH-XB910N: $249 $118 @ Amazon

These solid mid-range headphones have received a $130 discount. That’s a bargain when considering they pack many of the same features as their high-end siblings. We’re talking active noise cancelling, one-tap Google Fast Pair support, and compatibility with all Sony sound technologies (360 Reality Audio, DSEE, LDAC). On top of that, the WH-XB910N grants access to Sony’s companion app to customize sound and other functions.

Sony WH-CH720N: $149 $98 @ Amazon

If you want near-flagship Sony sound and noise cancellation for under $100, then you better jump on this deal. The WH-CH720N are this year’s surprise hit, masterfully executing signature Sony hallmarks such as big bass, lengthy battery life, and versatile connectivity at an attainable price. You’ll want these headphones for their sound customization, which is managed through Sony’s companion app via built-in EQ with multiple presets and toggles for upscaling hi-fi features like DSEE. You can also enable Sony’s 360 Reality Audio to enjoy 3D audio with compatible media.

Sony WH-CH520: $59 $38 @ Amazon

A $20 markdown has been applied to Sony’s entry-level wireless headphones. What makes the WH-CH520 such a bargain is variety. Many of the high-end features you would find on Sony’s more costly models are here, including EQ customization, DSEE upscaling, and multipoint Bluetooth to pair to two devices simultaneously. However, it’s the 50 hours of playback that serves as the headphones’ biggest selling point.

Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones: $12 $9 @ Amazon

Sony’s ZX Series are the perfect back-up pair for when your wireless headphones are recharging or die. Rich bass-heavy sound comes out of the 30mm drivers. A lightweight design makes for an effortless carry. The collapsible earcups and tangle-free cables also keep them safely stored in your work cabinet. Right now, the standard version is being sold for $9, but there’s a mic version on sale for $19 with a multifunctional button to manage calls, playback, and digital assistance.

Best Prime Day Sony earbuds deals

Sony WF-C700N: $119 $99 @ Amazon

The WF-C700N just launched a few weeks back and are already $20 off for Prime Day. Jump for joy because these mid-range noise-cancelling earbuds are the closest you’ll get to the 5-star WF-1000XM4 for under $100. Vibrant, detailed sound travels through the 5mm drivers, which can be enhanced through special features (360 Reality Audio, DSEE, EQ). Sony’s adaptive ANC technology learns from your behavior and tweaks performance to your environments. Great call quality and longer battery life than the AirPods Pro 2 add to the WF-C700N’s appeal.

Sony LinkBuds S: $199 $129 @ Amazon

Save $70 on these exceptionally underrated Sony buds. The LinkBuds S bring the series back to basics with a traditional in-ear design that offers satisfying comfort and fit. Sound is dynamic, powered by all-new 5mm drivers with high-compliance diaphragms for extra depth and vibrance. Noise cancellation is better than expected and reduces low and mid-frequency sounds to hear Spotify playlists peacefully in most environments. Sony’s suite of sound-enhancing technologies (e.g., 360 Reality Audio, DSEE) make the cut. Battery life is also reliable at 6 hours with ANC on (9 hours with ANC off); a 5-minute quick charge generates 1 hour of use.

Sony WF-C500: $99 $64 @ Amazon

One of the best cheap wireless earbuds available is also a Laptop Magazine favorite that you can score for $37 less. The WF-C500 stuns with a dynamic soundstage that successfully replicates the boom-heavy sonics of premium Sony buds. Frequency range is well-balanced to hear a nice mix of impactful lows, detailed mids, and crisp highs. Premium features like 360 Reality Audio and DSEE are supported. A full charge equates to 10 hours of battery life, which is some of the category’s highest, and the portable-friendly translucent charging case looks awesome.