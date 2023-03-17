Best MacBook trade-in values: How much is your old Mac worth?

Find your old MacBook's trade-in value and save on an upgrade

Released in January 2023, the M2 Pro-driven MacBook Pro has seen its fair share of discounts so far. Starting from $1,999, the 2023 MacBook Pro's first price drop took $50 off at Amazon — just days after its release. Amazon then quadrupled the savings and knocked $200 off at the end of February. It's now mid-March and the 2023 MacBook Pro is currently $1,899 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).  

 Beyond our hand-selected list of MacBook deals, here's a great way to save on your next Apple laptop. You can sell your old MacBook to Apple and use the cash to get yourself a new one. The Apple trade-in program (opens in new tab) could potentially save you up to an estimated $730. Naturally, a later model MacBook Pro will net you the highest trade-in value whereas a MacBook Air will get you up to $515. If you have a Mac Pro desktop to swap, Apple will give you up to $1,250 toward your purchase.

Here's how Apple's trade-in program works, the process is simple. First you'll want to get a quote from Apple to see how much your MacBook is worth. You can do this yourself online via Apple's trade-in shop (opens in new tab). Scroll toward the middle of the page where you'll see "Select your device to get a trade-in estimate." From the icons below, select "Computer", choose "Apple'' and enter your Mac computer's serial number. Apple will give you a quote. 

You can choose to buy a new MacBook and apply your trade-in credit toward your purchase. If you're unsure about which MacBook is for you, get an Apple Gift Card and use it later on. Apple will send you a prepaid trade-in kit to mail your MacBook out to them. As an alternative, you can trade-in your old Mac at an Apple Store near you (opens in new tab).

So if you want to upgrade your MacBook sooner than later, it's worth seeing what Apple's trade-in program (opens in new tab) can offer. 

Apple MacBook trade-in value

MacBook trade-in value

(Image credit: Apple )

Apple iPad trade-in value

Apple iPad trade-in credit

(Image credit: Apple)
