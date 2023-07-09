5 Best early Prime Day 2023 deals on Beats headphones

Early Prime Day deals on Beats headphones slash up to 52% off select models. Though Prime Day starts on July 11 at 3:00 a.m. ET, a handful of early discounts on Beats wireless 'phones are available at Amazon.

For example, Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones are on sale for $169. That's $180 off their normal retail price of $350 or 52% off for you number crunchers out there.

Although we usually don't recommend products more than 2-years-old, we're making an exception for the 2020 Beats Studio 3. Still among the best noise cancelling headphones around, they feature a solid build quality, comfortable, plush ear cushions and adaptive noise-cancelling. Apple's W1 chip ensures seamless connectivity with Apple devices. Real time audio calibration delivers a premium listening experience.

Beats Studio 3 reviews from happy Amazon customers average 4.7 out of 5-stars. Some of the headphones' most praised highlights include great sound, long battery life and decent noise cancellation.

For those who prefer earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro are down to $179 ($20 off) at Amazon. Beats Fit Pro wireless headphones are perfect for working out and day-to-day use. They feature Apple's H1 chip, noise-cancellation and work with iOS and Android devices. And thanks to Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant support, you can summon your favorite voice assistant hands-free.

So if you want to treat yourself to some headphones today or get an idea of what to expect this week, see today's early Prime Day deals on Beats headphones below.

Early Prime Day 2023 Beats headphone deals

Beats Fit Pro: $199 $179 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Beats Fit Pro. Listen to music, talk on the phone, use Siri, and more with your Beats Fit Pro. These noise cancelling earbuds provide up to six hours of battery life and an additional 18 hours with the charging case. Powered by the same Apple H1 chip found on AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro instantly pairs with Apple devices and supports Automatic Switching between devices. You can also share your music with another pair of Beats or AirPods. B&H has them for the same price.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: $249 $149 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Powerbeats Pro at Amazon. Not only are these earbuds IPX4 durable, they boast an estimated 9 hours of battery life and all the perks of using Apple H1 chip, including near-instant pairing with Apple devices.

Beat Flex Wireless Earbuds: $69 $49 @ Amazon

Save $20 on Beat Flex wireless earbuds. Powered by the Apple W1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for an extended wireless range, you can expect up to 12 hours of battery life from these fitness-friendly headphones, and the built-in mic reduces wind noise for elevated voice clarity during mid-workout calls.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless: $349 $169 @ Amazon

Save 52% on the Beats Studio 3. These over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing and up to 22 hours of playback. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage.