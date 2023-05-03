Best Buy takes $260 off Acer Chromebook Spin 514 with bonus sleeve and mouse

The AMD Ryzen-powered Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is a versatile and capable 2-in-1 laptop for multitasking. Whether you're a student or work professional who finds yourself working with demanding applications, the Acer Chromebook Spin 14 is up for the challenge.

Right now, you can get the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 Bundle for just $299 at Best Buy. This bundle includes: an Acer Chromebook Spin 14 laptop, protective Acer laptop sleeve, and Acer wireless mouse. Normally, this laptop bundle retails for $559, so that's $260 in savings, This is the lowest price we've seen for this Acer laptop. In fact, it's one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen so far this year.

Given its performance, build quality and bonus accessories, this is a tremendous value for the price.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 514: $559 $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on this fantastic Acer Chromebook Spin 514 bundle. The bundle includes: The Acer Chromebook Spin 14 laptop, protective Acer laptop sleeve, and Acer wireless mouse. This convertible laptop transforms into tablet, viewing, and tent mode. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 2.6-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250C dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. All this is packed into a military-grade durable mist green color scheme chassis.

Acer's Chromebook Spin 514 packs AMD's Ryzen series processing power for multitasking. The laptop's 360-degree convertible hinge configures into several modes: laptop, tablet, tent and display. The latter makes it easy to present or share your screen for collaborative projects — even when space is limited. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 2.6-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250C dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

In our Acer Chromebook Spin 514 hands-on review, we were impressed by its military-grade durability and 1080p webcam. Featuring temporal noise reduction technology and a blue glass filter, it produces clearer images and minimizes light flares. Our reviewer's self portrait was sharp and had no visual noise despite being taken in a low-light environment. During real-world use, the Chromebook Spin 514 was a joy to type on given its excellent key travel. Our reviewer heard a satisfying click with every actuation.

In terms of design, the Chromebook Spin 514 has a couple of things going for it. First of all, it's fanless which means it runs silent even during heavy tasks. Secondly, it's military-grade durable which means it can withstand extreme conditions. At 3.4 pounds and 0.7 inches thin, the Spin 514 is lightweight enough for every day carry.

For such a portable laptop, the Chromebook Spin 514 offers an ample array of ports. You get 2 x USB Type-C ports, 1 x USB Type-A port, and 1 x HDMI port which you rarely see on laptops. There's also multimedia card reader and headphone jack on board.

Now just under $200, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is a budget-friendly choice if you're on the hunt for an afforable 2-in-1 laptop.