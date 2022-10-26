Best Buy knocks up to $400 off MacBook Pro, $150 off MacBook Air in early Black Friday deals

By Hilda Scott
published

Save up to $400 on your next MacBook at Best Buy

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 laptop
Black Friday MacBook deals arrive early at Best Buy this week. Right now, save up to $400 off your next MacBook laptop. 

One standout deal is the MacBook Pro 14 for $1,599 (opens in new tab). That's a massive $400 in savings — it usually costs $1,999. This is the lowest price ever for this Apple M1 Pro chip-powered MacBook. If you need a laptop and can't afford to wait until Black Friday, it's one of the best early MacBook deals available. 

Apple MacBook Pro 14: $1,999

Apple MacBook Pro 14: $1,999 $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $400 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Pro's excellent performance and long battery life make it the choice laptop of power-users. The laptop in this deal packs a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The MacBook Pro 14's 14-core GPU makes it great for gaming. 

If you want the best all-around laptop for demanding tasks like video editing, photo editing, music production, the MacBook Pro is a wise choice. 

In our MacBook Pro 14 review, we praise its sleek, elegant design, stunning display, and ample array of ports. We gave the M1 MacBook Pro 14 a total rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its excellent performance and battery life. It's the Editor's Choice premium laptop.

As an alternative, Best Buy also offers the latest MacBook Pro M2 with 512GB SSD for $1,299 (opens in new tab) ($200 off). It sports a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU and 8GB of RAM.

If you're in the market for a super-charged everyday laptop, the MacBook Pro is a solid buy. 

Apple MacBook Pro M2:  $1,499

Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,499 $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $200 on the M2 MacBook Pro. This machine packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID are also on board. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199

Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $150 on the MacBook Air M2. Boasting power, portability, and endurance, the MacBook Air M2 is one of the Apple's best Ultabook yet. The base model packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
