Best Buy knocks up to $400 off MacBook Pro, $150 off MacBook Air in early Black Friday deals

Black Friday MacBook deals arrive early at Best Buy this week. Right now, save up to $400 off your next MacBook laptop.

One standout deal is the MacBook Pro 14 for $1,599 (opens in new tab). That's a massive $400 in savings — it usually costs $1,999. This is the lowest price ever for this Apple M1 Pro chip-powered MacBook. If you need a laptop and can't afford to wait until Black Friday, it's one of the best early MacBook deals available.

Apple MacBook Pro 14: $1,999 $1,599 @ Best Buy

Save $400 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

As an alternative, Best Buy also offers the latest MacBook Pro M2 with 512GB SSD for $1,299 ($200 off). It sports a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU and 8GB of RAM.

Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,499 $1,299 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the M2 MacBook Pro. This machine packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID are also on board.