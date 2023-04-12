Best Buy knocks $150 off top-rated Acer Chromebook with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is built for cloud gaming and day-to-day tasks. If you're bargain shopping for a laptop under $500, here's an excellent deal for you.

Best Buy now has the Acer Chromebook 516 GE on sale for $499 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its regular price of $649 and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this Chromebook. Plus save 20% on select Logitech accessories with your purchase Logitech M510 wireless mouse (opens in new tab).

This is one of the best Chromebook deals you can get today.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 516 GE: $649 $499 @Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Acer Chromebook 516 GE cloud gaming laptop. Powered by Intel's powerful 12th Gen processor, it's optimized for Nvidia GeForce Now's top tier gameplay. The Acer Chromebook 516 GE packs a gorgeous 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB or RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

Acer's Chromebook 516 GE is adequate for cloud gamers, college students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a budget laptop. It features a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB or RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. For fast file transfers and storage, it's configured with a 256GB solid state drive.

This top-rated Chromebook is optimized for Nvidia's GeForce Now top tier cloud gaming. While we didn't test this laptop, Acer Chromebook 516 GE reviews (opens in new tab) at Best Buy rate it 4.6 out of 5-stars. Owners happy with their purchase like its powerful, snappy performance, fantastic display, reliable Wi-Fit 6E, and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port. The laptop's build quality and comfortable, responsive keyboard were also a hit among owners.

Now just under $500, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE is a budget-frlendly option if you're looking for a Windows laptop alternative.