Best AirPods Cyber Monday deals 2021 that are going on now

AirPods are among the industry's best wireless earbuds and Apple's best-selling wearables. If you're on the hunt for the best Cyber Monday deals of 2021, AirPods will be among the most coveted.

And if you want some sweet deals on previous-gen AirPods, we've got those, too! It's not too early to save on the standard AirPods and the AirPods Pro. If you want the powerfully stylish AirPods Max, we've got your back, too.

In our AirPods Pro review, we praise their comfortable design and instant pairing with Apple devices. We also liked their clear sound and noise cancellation. We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award approval rating.

Better than the standard AirPods in just about every way, the AirPods Pro are perfect for listening to music, streaming movies, and video conferencing on your iPad or Macbook.

This Black Friday, we saw tons of excellent holiday deals on Apple products. Be sure to bookmark our Apple Black Friday deals hub to check out some of the remaining discounts.

Here are the best AirPods post Cyber Monday deals you can get today.

AirPods Cyber Monday deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Walmart Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Walmart

Walmart is slashing $90 off the AirPods Pro for Cyber Monday. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $60 under retail. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

New Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon New Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

The 3rd generation AirPods with are modestly discounted on Amazon this week. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.