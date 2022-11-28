Battlefield 2042 falls to a measly $10 for Cyber Monday — it's never been cheaper

Battlefield 2042 for PS5 is just $10 at Amazon (opens in new tab) for Cyber Monday. It's this iconic first-person shooter game's lowest price to date. That's 50% off its previous $20 deal price and one of the best gaming deals we've seen all year.

Battlefield 2042 for Xbox Series X (opens in new tab) is on sale for the same price. Meanwhile, Battlefield Ultimate Edition for PC is down to $60 (opens in new tab) ($50) off during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

In our Battlefield 2042 review, we praise its breathtaking visuals, excellent gameplay and customization options. We gave Battlefield 2042 an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars. This new ambitious entry from the first-person shooter game franchise is ripe with fresh ideas. For the first time in the game's history, 128 players can play simultaneously.

Hazard Zone, a new game mode tasks players with making risk or reward decisions. Four-member squads collectively drop into a map to collect 12 drives scattered about the war zone. Each member holds up to three drives with the objective of getting to an extraction zone and successfully boarding an MV-38 Condor.

Battlefield 2042's excellent audio mixing, true next-gen graphics, and realistic weaponry sets it apart from other arcade shooters like Call of Duty.

