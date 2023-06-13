AT&T Father's Day sale 2023: Get free Galaxy Buds 2, save up to $800 on Galaxy S23 Ultra

AT&T Father's Day deals offer last minute savings on the perfect gift for dad. For a limited time, save up to $800 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra when you trade-in a Galaxy Note, S or Z Series phone in any condition. Plus, get free Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with your online purchase. Order by June 13 and get free shipping so you can have it in time for Father's Day, June 18.

This is one of the best last minute Father's Day gifts you can get.

As an alternative, save up to $800 on the Samsung Galaxy S23+ with eligible trade-in and get free Galaxy Buds 2 for free. This deal ends June 22.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $1,199 up to $800 off @ AT&T + free Galaxy Buds 2

Get free Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds and save up to $800 when you buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra online from AT&T. Plus. To qualify for this deal, you must trade in an eligible Galaxy phone and activate the Galaxy S23 Plus on a AT&T unlimited plan. This deal ends June 22.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is not just for Android users. It's also a great option if you're switching from an iPhone. The phone in this deal packs a 6.8-inch, (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 740 graphics, and 512GB of storage. Powering the device's 5,000mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 which lets you quickly juice up your phone when you're in a pinch.

In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we loved its bright, vivid display and game-changing Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 processor. The phone's advanced camera and seamless integration with other mobile Samsung devices impressed us. We loved the Galaxy S23 Ultra so much that we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

Don't have a phone to trade in? Get Dad the Google Pixel 7 Pro for just $10 per month at AT&T. To get this deal you must activate the phone on an eligible AT&T unlimited plan.

The Pixel 7 Pro delivers the best Android experience. I own the Pixel 7 Pro and absolutely love its sleek, premium design, large display and snappy performance. Photos and videos are razor sharp and crisp even at 5x zoom. The Pixel 7 Pro also integrates well with other Google devices like the Pixelbook Go and Chromecast with Google TV.

Specs-wise, the Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle lens and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus.

For video calling and self portraits, there's a 10.8MP embedded in the front camera. It's IP68 rated dust-and water resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours.

Browse more AT&T Father's Day deals below and at AT&T.com.

More AT&T Father's Day sale deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: $999 up to $800 off @ AT&T + free Galaxy Buds 2

Save up to $800 on the amsung Galaxy S23 Plus and get free Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds. To get this deal, you must trade in an eligible Galaxy phone and activitate the Galaxy S23 Plus on am AT&T unlimited plan. The Galaxy S23 Plus packs a 6.6-inch, Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM Adreno 740 graphics, and 256GB of storage. Powering the device is a 4,700mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 support.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,099 up to $1,000 off @ AT&T w/ trade-in

Save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 14 Pro Max when you trade in an eligible device at AT&T. Your $1,000 refund will appear as credits on your monthly billing statement over the course of your contract. Boasting a gorgeous display, snappy performance and long battery life, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the best flagship phones out there. It packs a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR 120Hz display, refreshed 48MP main camera and A16 Bionic chip.

Google Pixel 7a: $519 2/mo. @ AT&T w/ no trade-in

Don't have a phone to trade-in? Get Dad the Google Pixel 7a for just $2 per month over the course of 36 months at AT&T. This Pixel 7a offer is open to new and current AT&T customers, no trade-in required. To get this deal, you must activate Pixel 7a on an eligible AT&T unlimited plan. The Pixel 7a packs a 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 90Hz OLED display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Snap photos and record up to 4K @ 60fps videos like a pro with the Pixel 7a's 64MP ultrawide main camera. Dad can video call friends and family on the 13MP ultrawide front camera.