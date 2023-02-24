Asus ZenScreen portable monitor drops to $179 in rare deal

The Asus ZenScreen is one of the best portable monitors around. If you're looking for a second monitor for your laptop for on-the-go productivity, this deal is for you.

Right now, you can get yourself an Asus ZenScreen Portable Monitor for $179 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $50 off, down from $229 and marks its lowest price in 30 days. You can snag it at Walmart (opens in new tab) for the same price.

If you're looking for a price break, it's one of the best monitor deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Asus ZenScreen MB16ACE Portable Monitor: $229 $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on this Asus ZenScreen portable monitor. It features a 1080p display with 5ms response time, auto-rotation, and Lite Smart Case. It connects to just about any laptop using the includes USB-Type C cable or USB-Type C to Type A adapter.

The Asus ZenScreen MB16ACE is a portable second display for your laptop. Ultra-slim and thin, this 15 6-inch (1920x1080) anti-glare display with 5ms response time. It auto-rotates between landscape and portrait mode as desired. Plus, it features a dedicated stylus pen hole and includes a Lite Smart Case that functions as a stand.

In our Asus ZenScreen MB16AC review, we liked its portable form factor, universal compatibility and great software. For that, we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars. Just about our only gripe was its dim display which measured at 179.6 nits of brightness in our lab. We expect the ZenScreen MB16ACE monitor in this deal to be brighter, given its brightness rating of 250 nits.

Incorporated into the design of the ZenScreen portable monitor is Asus flicker-free technology. As you may have guessed, it reduces flicker which helps to minimize eye strain. This is a welcome feature if you find yourself spending long hours in front of a display.

The Asus ZenScreen connects to your laptop using a USB Type-C cable. If you have an older model laptop, you can use the USB Type-C to Type-A adapter and install a DisplayLink driver.

At 14.6 x 8.9 x 0.3 inches and just 1.5 pounds, the ZenScreen MB16ACE is super portable and thin. It's a solid buy if you're looking for a travel-friendly external display for a laptop.