Asus ZenBook 13 OLED ultra slim Ryzen 7 laptop gets $250 price cut

It may be showing its age, however, the Asus ZenBook 13 OLED is one of the best Ultrabooks around. Though we don't typically recommend laptops more than two years old, the ZenBook is an exception.

Right now, you can get the Asus ZenBook 13 OLED for $649 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. Traditionally priced at $899, that's $250 in savings and the second lowest price we've seen for this configuration.

As far as laptop deals go, it's a great value for the price.

Asus is a brand synonymous with many of today's best laptops and the ZenBook 13 is fit for your work, school and leisure activities. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nits display, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core CPU alongside 8GB of RAM and Radeon graphics. Rounding out its hardware specs sheet is a speedy 512GB SSD. This affords you ample storage for safekeeping all your important files.

Port-wise, the ZenBook 13 is outfitted with an HDMI 2.0 port, USB 3.2 Type-C port, USB 3.2 Type-A port, and MicroSD card reader. Although there's no headphone jack, it ships with a USB-C to audio jack adapter. Alternatively, you can connect your wireless 'phones to the ZenBook 13 via Bluetooth.

In our Asus Zenbook 13 OLED review, it earned a high 4 out of 5-star rating for its breathtaking OLED display, excellent performance and long battery life. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with the laptop we tested.

Our ZenBook 13 review unit ran on a Ryzen 7 5800U 8-core processor and 16GB of RAM. It tore through 30 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos running simultaneously without slowing down.

If ultra-portability, solid in performance and long battery life ticks all the boxes for you, the Asus ZenBook 13 OLED is a wise choice. At $250 off, it's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.