Asus TUF Gaming F15 drops to $649 for Amazon's October Prime event

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 is the best cheap gaming laptop for casual gamers. If want a modestly priced gaming notebook that doesn't skimp on performance, the TUF Gaming F15 is for you.

Right now, you can get the Asus TUF F15 with GTX 1650 GPU for just $649 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $70 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this Asus laptop. It's among today's best Prime Early Access Sale gaming laptop deals.

Even when not on sale, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 offers plenty of power for a nice price. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-10300H 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

If you want highter graphics and a bigger screen, Amazon offers the Asus TUF Gaming 17 for $799 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).

As per our Asus TUF Gaming F15 review , this machine is smaller and lighter than last year’s model and features a tactile keyboard with numpad. We gave the Asus TUF Gaming F15 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its stellar performance and amazing battery life. It's the Editor's Choice budget gaming laptop.

Design-wise, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 retains the same masculine, gamer-esque visual flair as its predecessor. It features gunmetal gray shell with fake screws on the lid, and a chunky, vent-filled chassis.

Given its size (13.9 x 9.9 x 0.9~1.0 inches), it should come as no surprise that the F15 is chunky at 4.9 pounds. It's slightly heavier than its sibling, the ROG Zephyrus G15 (14 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches, 4.3 pounds).

Now just under $650, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 is a budget friendly option for new and casual gamers.