Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 3060 gets £200 price cut: Daily Deals

Gaming laptops and more deals worth your attention

Another day, another round of bargain deals to check out. In case you missed it, Pokémon Legends Arceus is down to its lowest price yet thanks to a special deal at Currys, but that's not the only deal the online retailer has in store.

Right now, you can pick up the brilliant Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 boasting an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and an RTX 3060 GPU with a significant £200 discount, along with the Apple AirPods 3 with a tenner off the retail price.

There are plenty of more deals that shouldn't be missed, including the hotly anticipated Horizon Forbidden West for an incredibly cheap price, along with the Elden Ring Launch Edition doe just £45 over at Amazon. February is gearing up to be an incredible month for gamers!

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was £1,799 now £1,599 @ Currys
Now at £200 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. This modle packs a 14-inch 1440p display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an RTX 3060 GPU. It's the perfect laptop for both work and play. 

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was £44.99 now £34.99 @ Currys with code SWNEXTDAY
Pokémon Legends Arceus is an impressive reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. Now, you can grab it for just £34.99 thanks to a special discount code "SWNEXTDAY" over at Currys. 

Apple AirPods 3: was £169 now £159 @ Currys
The AirPods 3 regularly benefit from a £10 saving. They're sweat and water resistant with Spatial Audio that provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of playtime and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case. 

Apple AirPods Max: was £549 now £399 @ Box.co.uk
Apple’s over-ear AirPods Max have been deeply discounted — the lowest cut we’ve found is of £150 on Box.co.uk. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. 

SteelSeries Arctis 9X: was £179 now £139.99 @ Amazon
Flesh out that Xbox purchase with a great pair of headphones too. With spatial audio capability through the custom-tuned 40mm speaker drivers and built-in Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth compatibility, this is an awesome option.

Asus TUF Gaming FA506IC: was £849 now £799 @ Amazon
A portable powerhouse of a system that can hang with the latest and greatest of graphically intense games. This configuration features an AMD Ryzen 7-4800H CPU, RTX 3050 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all of which powers a vivid 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top. 

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds: was £149 now £69 @ Amazon
The Jabra Elite 75t are some of the best wireless earbuds to buy. These earbuds outperform the competition in terms of sound. With active noise-cancelling and dust and water resistance, these are great for everything from conference calls to workouts. 

MSI Katana GF66 with RTX 3070: was £1,399 now £1,099 @ Laptops Direct
Now £300 off, this is the cheapest RTX 3070 gaming laptop we've ever seen. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory. For storage and transferring files, there's a speedy 512GB SSD onboard. 

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook: was £249 now £159 @ Currys
This 14-inch Chromebook packs a decent amount of power into a low-cost package — featuring a 1080p display up top, MediaTek octa-core processor under the hood, 4GB DDR4 RAM and 64GB of storage. For binge watching and productivity, this is more than enough.

Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £44.95 @ Amazon
In our Elden Ring hands-on, we saw the game had a whole lot of promise to scratch that From Software itch, with a gorgeously realised world, stunning visuals and addictive gameplay. Pre-order it now for just under £45!

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy

Darragh Murphy is fascinated by all things bizarre, which usually leads to assorted coverage varying from washing machines designed for AirPods to the mischievous world of cyberattacks. Whether it's connecting Scar from The Lion King to two-factor authentication or turning his love for gadgets into a fabricated rap battle from 8 Mile, he believes there’s always a quirky spin to be made. With a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield, along with short stints at Kerrang! and Exposed Magazine, Darragh started his career writing about the tech industry at Time Out Dubai and ShortList Dubai, covering everything from the latest iPhone models and Huawei laptops to massive Esports events in the Middle East. Now, he can be found proudly diving into gaming, gadgets, and letting readers know the joys of docking stations for Laptop Mag.  