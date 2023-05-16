Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop with RTX 40 GPU sees $200 price drop

The 2023 Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop is discounted at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-powered Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4060 GPU for $1,329 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $1399, so that's $70 off. Of course, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Asus gaming laptop.

If you're looking for an RTX 4060 GPU machine, this is one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get. As an alternative, you can get the RTX 4050 Asus ROG Strix with 13th Gen Intel i9 CPU for $1,599 (opens in new tab) ($200 off).

Asus ROG Strix G16 deal

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4060: $1,399 $1,329 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the 2023 Asus ROG Strix G16, one of the most powerful gaming laptops you can get. It features a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, and 512GB SSD.

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4050: $1,799 $1,599 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the 2023 Asus ROG Strix G16, one of the most powerful gaming laptops you can get. This machine pakcs a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13800HX 24-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, and 1TB SSD.

The 2023 Asus ROG Strix G16 combines 13th Gen Intel Core CPU power with Nvidia's brawny RTX 40 series GPU. This particular laptop on sale packs a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and 512GB SSD.

As detailed in our Asus ROG Strix G16 review, there are many things we like about this laptop. During real world tests, we praised its springy keyboard, decent audio and powerful performance. For a gaming laptop, the Asus ROG Strix G16 has a lengthy battery life, enduring 8 hours and 49 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. Although we wish the display was a little brighter, we gave the ROG Strix G16 an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5-stars.

The laptop we tested ran on an Intel Core i9-13980HX processor and 16GB of RAM. It easily juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs and a handful of YouTube videos without breaking a sweat. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par and deliver seamless multitasking with demanding applications.

If you're in the market for a high-performance RTX 40 series gaming laptop, the Asus Strix G16 is one option to consider.