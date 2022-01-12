Apple's VR headset to feature MacBook Pro-level power, analyst claims

The rumored Apple VR headset is to launch by the end of 2022 at the earliest, and it's ramping up to be a virtual reality powerhouse Sony's upcoming PSVR 2 may struggle to compete with.



The Cupertino tech giant continues to keep its head-mounted display (HMD) under wraps, but Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the VR headset will sport Mac-level computing power thanks to its M1-esque CPU. This is now further backed up by Kuo stating it will be powered by a 96W USB-C power adapter; the same adapter the MacBook Pro 14 uses.

As reported by MacRumors, Kuo states the VR headset boasting a 96W USB-C power adapter proves the HMD will offer processing power on the same level as an M1 MacBook, and possibly the more advanced M1 Pro or M1 Max. As previously reported, Apple's VR headset will be a standalone device, meaning it won't be tethered to a Mac or an iPhone.

(Image credit: The Information)

We also know Apple's first mixed reality headset is expected to be equipped with Wi-Fi 6/6E for an improved wireless experience, and is tipped to compete with other highly anticipated VR devices set to arrive in 2022; including Sony's PSVR 2 and Meta's new high-end VR headset Project Cambria.



The headset is also expected to be equipped with two processors, with the first being on par with the M1 chip. The second lower-level processor is tipped to manage the device's sensor-related operations.



We're excited to see Apple's mixed reality headset, merging AR and VR, but this may not be the only headset Apple has lined up. A second-generation Apple VR headset is reportedly set to arrive in 2024, with improvements including "lighter weight, appearance design, battery system, and processor," Kuo says. Will it be worth waiting for the next headset despite the first not being officially announced? Only time will tell.



