Apple VR headset to feature 'latest Wi-Fi' specs for improved wireless experience

The long-rumored Apple VR headset is expected to arrive in 2022 with premium features including dual 8K displays, 12 cameras and a $3,000 price tag. Now, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims it will also offer Wi-Fi 6E support for improved wireless connectivity.



Apple's first mixed reality headset is tipped to compete with other highly anticipated VR devices set to arrive next year, including Sony's PSVR 2 and Meta's new high-end VR headset Project Cambria. Each are expected to boast Wi-Fi 6/6E, as Kuo states it will be a "basic requirement for head-mounted displays."

(Image credit: The Information)

According to Kuo (via MacRumors), Meta, Apple, and Sony will be launching their new headsets "2H22, 4Q22, and 2Q22, respectively." Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently claimed Apple's mixed reality headset will launch in 2022, stating it will be a "pricey device with advanced chips."



Facebook's (now Meta) popular Oculus Quest 2 already supports Wi-Fi 6, allowing the VR headset to place PC VR games wirelessly via Oculus Air Link. As Kuo says: "Wi-Fi 6 helps Oculus Air Link operate more stably and allows for a display refresh rate of up to 120Hz (compared to 72Hz or 90Hz for Wi-Fi 5)."



Recent reports from The Information indicate the Apple VR headset will need an iPhone connection to function, possibly similar to how the Oculus app works with the Oculus Quest 2. If the upcoming headset is expected to support Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, offering an improved 6GHz spectrum band, Apple's next iPhone 2022 will need to offer the same.



We're excited to see Apple's mixed reality headset, merging AR and VR, but this may not be the only headset Apple has lined up. As previously reported, the Cupertino giant may also be working on Apple AR glasses dubbed "Apple Glass." However, these are expected to arrive sometime in 2023.



