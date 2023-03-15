Apple's MacBook Air M2 is back on sale for $1,049

Apple's MacBook Air M2 is the best laptop for most users. If price has kept you hesitant about picking one up, you might find interest in this deal.

Currently, B&H offers the MacBook Air M2 in Midnight for just $1,049 (opens in new tab). Traditionally priced at $1,199, that's $150 in savings and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this MacBook. In fact, it's one of the best MacBook deals we've tracked all season.

If you don't mind spending more, you can double your storage with the 512GB SSD MacBook Air M2 for $1,299 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $1,049 @ B&H (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air in Midnight colorway. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Over the MacBook Air M1, the MacBook Air M2 Ultrabook features a new look and performance enhancements. If you prioritize power, portability and endurance, the MacBook Air M2 is one of the best laptop to buy. The MacBook in this deal packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air M2 review , we praise its elegant redesign, good performance and bright, colorful screen. Its battery endured 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive. We gave the MacBook Air M2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

In our lab's Geekbench overall performance test, the MacBook Air M2 notched a score of 8,919. This beats the previous-gen MacBook Air M1's benchmark score of 5,962 by a huge margin.

At 2.7 pounds and 0.4 inches thin, the MacBook Air fits easily into any medium-sized purse, messenger bag or backpack. It’s lighter and thinner than the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches) and HP Spectre x360 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.7 inches). It's slightly heavier yet thinner than the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon (2.4 pounds, 0.6 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Air M2 supplies you with a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, headset jack and a MagSafe charging port.

If you want to upgrade your daily driver, you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M2.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2 512GB: $1,399 $1,299 @ B&H (opens in new tab)

Need more storage? Save $100 on the 512GB M2 Apple MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.