Apple's MacBook Air M1 is back on sale for $799 — lowest price yet on Amazon

Apple's MacBook Air M1 is back on sale for its lowest price ever on Amazon today. This previous-gen MacBook Air is a cheaper MacBook Air M2 alternative and one of the best laptops to buy.

Right now, you can get Apple's MacBook Air M1 for just $799 at Amazon. It normally costs $999, so that's $200 in savings. This is one of the best early Black Friday MacBook deals to shop now. Amazon offers the MacBook Air M1 with Apple Care+ for $998 ($200 off).

Save $200 on the Apple MacBook Air M1. Although it's nearing its 2 year anniversary, it's still one of the best laptops out there. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we rate it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its overall performance, slim design and impressive battery life of nearly 15 hours. Alongside Apple's M1 chip, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we praise the notebook's breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. It endured 14 hours and 41 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. After thorough testing, the MacBook Air M1 garnered a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us, backed by our Editor's Choice award.

In one test, the M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed on Twitch. And when we tried the same workload on Safari, which runs natively, everything loaded instantly — photos, graphics and text blinked onto the screen the moment we pressed Return.

At just 2.8 pounds and 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the M1 MacBook Air is on par with its competitors. It weighs just about the same as the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds) and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds). For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Air equips you with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack.

MacBook deals this epic tend to sell out fast, so don't hesitate too long.

Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25 and we expect to see deep discounts on must-have mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2022 deals roundup for the best holiday discounts.