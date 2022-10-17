Apple's latest iPad Air 5 returns to $519 — lowest price of the year

Just days after Amazon's October Prime Day deals event, the iPad Air 5 returns to its all-time low price. This price drop arrives on the heels of reports surrounding the iPad Pro 2022's potential release date.

Right now, the Apple iPad Air 5 is on sale for $519 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $80 off its normal retail price of $599 and the lowest price ever for this Apple tablet. This is one of the best iPad deals you can get before Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $519 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the iPad Air 5 — its lowest price ever. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple's iPad Air offers everything you could ever want in a tablet. The base model has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M1 processer, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Rounding out its specs are built in stereo speakers, 12MP rear camera and 12MP FaceTime camera.

The iPad Air 5 works with optional Apple accessories like Apple Pencil for note-taking and drawing. Pair it with Apple's Magic Keyboard for that familiar laptop feel (both sold separately).

While we didn't test this 5th generation iPad Air, in our iPad Air 4 review, we loved its sleek, thin-bezel design and loud, clear speakers. We also liked the tablet's solid battery life, lasting 10 hours and 29 minutes in our Laptop Mag battery test. iPad Air 5 reviews on Amazon average 4.8 out of 5-starts on Amazon. Satisfied owners praise its portability, speedy performance and gorgeous design.

Powering the iPad Air is 5 is Apple's M1 8-core chip alongside 8-core graphics. This simply means you can expect snappy performance and smooth gameplay. And for fast and secure payments, the iPad Air 5 is equipped with Touch ID and Apple Pay.

So how does the iPad Air 5 compare to the iPad Air 4? With a weight of 1 pound and measuring 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches, the iPad Air 5's mass is nearly identical to the 4th generation iPad Air (9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches and 1 pounds). It's slightly lighter than the Microsoft Surface Go 2 (9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.2 pounds) and about the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches and 1.1 pounds).

Whether you're in the market for a tablet or holiday shopping early, the iPad Air 5 is a solid buy. Especially at this tempting deal price.