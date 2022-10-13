Apple Watch Series 8 has just come out — but you can already save $50

The Apple Watch Series 8 launched only a month ago, but you can already save big bucks on the list price — $50 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)to be specific.

Here's the weird thing, though. This was supposed to be an Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deal. Imagine our surprise when we woke up this morning, only to see the brand new Series 8 still at its lowest ever price. Not only that, but Walmart offers this same deal.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet. Save 20% on Beats Studio Buds with your purchase.

Look at our Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Series 7 and we break down the differences between the two. The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection and is more durable than ever.

Although we didn't this new release, we took its predecessor for a spin. In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we loved its health/fitness tracking and intuitive interface. We were also impressed by the smartwatch's big, bright display and stylish design. The Apple Watch Series 7 earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us and our Editor's Choice smartwatch.

We expect the Apple Watch Series 8 to be on par if not better than the previous-gen version thanks to its host of improvements. So if you want to upgrade your wearables or get an early start on holiday shopping, don't miss this Apple Watch Series 8 deal.