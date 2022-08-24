Apple Watch SE hits record low price at Amazon

Don't let Apple Watch Series 8 leaks and rumors distract you from the fact that the Apple Watch SE is cheaper than ever.

Right now, you can get yourself an Apple Watch SE (GPS/LTE) for $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab). It typically costs $329, so that's $100 you're saving. It's the lowest we've ever seen for this Apple Watch. Amazon is sweetening this deal with 20% off select Beats Earbuds with your purchase.

As summer comes to an end, it's one of the best Apple deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (GPS/LTE): was $329 now $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 40mm Apple Watch SE with GPS and Cellular support. Plus, get 20% off select Beats Earbuds with your purchase. Apple's mid-tier smartwatch houses the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5 and a display that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. This smartwatch supports emergency calls, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

The Apple Watch SE is one of the brand's best-selling wearables. This particual model freatures GPS and cellular support alongside emergency calling, fall detection and noise monitoring. Rounding out the Apple Watch SE's specs are 50-meter water resistance, a built-in compass, and an always-on altimeter.

Although we didn't test this model, Apple Watch SE reviews on Amazon average 4.7 out of 5-stars. Satisfied customers praise its fitness and workout tracking and vast library of apps. What's more, the Apple Watch SE's performance monitoring makes it a great smartwatch for runners.

And with seamless Apple device connectivity and MacBook unlocking capabilities, the Apple Watch SE is the best smartwatch for most Apple users. So if you're looking for a smartwatch to add to your arsenal of gadgets, the Apple Watch SE is a solid buy.

This deal likely won't last too long, so we recommend you make haste.